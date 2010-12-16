Yamaha Forms Strategic Alliance with Rupert Neve Designs

BUENA PARK, Calif.—Yamaha Corporation Japan and Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. announce a strategic partnership with Rupert Neve Designs, based on both parties involvement with VCM (Virtual Circuitry Modeling) Technology. VCM is an exclusive Yamaha digital technology, enabling engineers to achieve stunning sonic and musical performance by actually modeling the individual characteristics of a multitude of parts and components contributing to the final sound of original analog circuitry.

VCM recreates the sound and characteristics of several classic compression and EQ units and tape machines from the 70's available on most current Yamaha digital mixers. Not only do these models faithfully capture the unique saturation of analog circuitry, but they have also been fine-tuned by leading engineers and feature carefully selected parameters in a simple interface that makes it easier than ever to create the ideal sound. Subtle saturation effects have been painstakingly modeled to bring the warmth and richness of the original analog gear back to life in a stable, easy-to-operate digital format.

Rupert Neve Designs has openly embraced Yamaha VCM technology as the first digital technology that can accurately reproduce Rupert Neve’s renowned analog sound, reaffirming the Yamaha commitment to digital and that digital can sound as pleasing as analog.

“With Yamaha VCM technology, we’re able to pick up the amazing quality of musicality and accuracy that was inherent in the original Rupert Neve Designs Portico modules,” states Rupert Neve. “Yamaha engineers are to be congratulated on having been able to successfully emulate that musical sound from my designs. It’s a real pleasure to work with people who are dedicated and knowledgeable and able to perceive the sort of things that I’m trying to convey in my designs.”

“Yamaha is extremely fortunate to have the wisdom of the legendary Rupert Neve, personally responsible for the direction our industry has taken in achieving the ‘classic sound’, acknowledge that our VCM Technology well represents this classic sound,” states Larry Italia, Vice President/General Manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. “We know this will be the first of many joint efforts between our two companies.”

For more information, contact Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. at 714-522-9011 or visit www.yamahaca.com.

-END-

About Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc.:

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. (YCAS) provides a full line of integrated professional audio products offering complete systems solutions for the broadcast, sound reinforcement/installed sound, touring, commercial recording, and post production markets. With the addition of NEXO to the product line, the company remains the official U.S. and Canadian distributor for all NEXO speaker models. YCAS offers comprehensive in-house and field product training for its customers, a dedicated dealer network, and 24/7 technical support.

About Rupert Neve Designs:

Founded by Rupert and Evelyn Neve, Rupert Neve Designs is built on passion, experience and a desire to create products embodying the highest musical quality. In continuing his legacy as a pioneer in audio circuit design, Mr. Rupert Neve is currently focusing his talents on creating innovative solutions to the issues facing the modern engineer. For further information on Rupert Neve Designs please visit: http://www.rupertneve.com.