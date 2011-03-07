Live Webcasters Rely on NewTek TriCaster Throughout SXSW 2011

NewTek, a worldwide leader in video and 3D animation products, will showcase its latest TriCaster portable live production products at booth #314 from March 14-17 at SXSW 2011. In addition, NewTek TriCaster will be used to power high-profile live webcasts from the annual interactive festival:

--March 11, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. CT: Ignite SXSW - Live from the Austin Music Hall, this kickoff to SXSW 2011 will bring together a blend of thinkers from business, art, technology, government and academia.

--March 12-13, 1 p.m. CT: "The Tech Guy," Leo Laporte will webcast live, via TWiT Live.

--March 12, 8 p.m. CT: Revision3's Diggnation - The popular tech culture show will produce its weekly show from SXSW, and post video on their website for on-demand viewing.

--March 13, 6 p.m. CT: "Buzz Out Loud" live from SXSW - A special Sunday episode with hosts Molly Wood and Brian Tong.

--March 16, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. CT: Taylor Guitars and Hello Music will co-host live music performances from Austin's Rusty Spurs, featuring 10 bands on two stages.

--March 16, 12 p.m.-5:30 p.m. CT: Chicken Ranch Records will live stream performances by their label's artists from Elysium.

--March 17, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. CT: MTV Garage at SXSW will broadcast live reports from downtown Austin on MTV.

"The amazingly cool NewTek TriCaster has been an essential part of our live shows - from 'Diggnation,' to our coverage of E3, CES and more," said Revision3 CEO, Jim Louderback. "We couldn't do what we do without it."

NewTek will give away a TriCaster to one lucky winner at this year's SXSW. To find out more about this social media-based contest, click here. Hint: Photos, Friends, "Likes"

"This year, NewTek's booth will be a hub of tech inspiration, and TriCaster, the tool of choice to create live programming from SXSW," said Philip Nelson, senior vice president, strategic development, NewTek. "Many leading tech pundits, including Leo Laporte, Jim Louderback and CNET, will help fans sort through the latest technology with their TriCaster-powered shows."

SXSW attendees will see demos of the latest NewTek products including, TriCaster TCXD850 HD portable live production system, TriCaster TCXD850 CS hardware control surface, and TriCaster Virtual Set Editor that lets producers customize specially designed TriCaster HD live virtual sets. NewTek will also present LightWave 10 animation and effects software and 3PLAY multi-channel, HD/SD slow motion replay system.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by webcasters, sports organizations, broadcasters, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

NewTek LightWave 3D combines a state-of-the-art renderer with powerful, intuitive modeling, and animation tools. LightWave 10 is designed to support the creative process, providing the artist with the ability to interact in real time with 3D content. LightWave is used worldwide, in 3D pipelines for visual effects in film, television, broadcast graphics, print, games, visualization, and the Web, and is responsible for more artists winning Emmy Awards than any other 3D application.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: TWiT.TV, Diggnation, Streamin' Garage, Buzz Out Loud, Peter Himmelmann's "Furious World," MTV, ESPN X Games, New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), North American Aerospace Defense Command, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in feature films and television shows, including "Avatar," "TinTin," "Repo Men," "V," "Fringe," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "The Fairly OddParents" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

