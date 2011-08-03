Ross XPression Graphics Sparkle on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – August 3, 2011 – FOX’s highly-rated summer series, So You Think You Can Dance, went live this season with a new graphics platform from Ross Video. The XPression 2D/3D CG and Motion Graphics System provides all of the on-screen graphics during the show, including dancer ID’s and full-screens.

“We’re very pleased that the production team from So You Think You Can Dance was open to trying a new graphics platform.” said Brian Olson, Marketing Product Manager for XPression. “When we dropped off the XPression a couple days before air, the engineers at CBS Television City, where the show is produced, were pleasantly surprised. They racked it up, connected the wires, booted the system, and animated graphics showed up on the production switcher already timed. They said it was almost too easy.”

“XPression is the 'yes' box,” said Laura Staat, graphics operator for the show. “Can I colorize an image to compliment lighting? Yes. Can I play out two clips simultaneously on two different channels and free up EVS? Yes. Can you grab this star field? Yes. Are you ready? Yes. It's a fast paced day, and 'no' is not an option.”

“XPression's design and playback capabilities have freed our editors from graphic design duties,” said Craig Gooder, Post Production Supervisor for SYTYCD. “Laura can work directly with lighting, producers, and the director to create graphic content as needed in the control room where the action is. This saves me time to concentrate on editing.”

About XPression

XPression is a high end 3D Character Generator and Motion Graphics System that can handle the most demanding applications. Ease-of-use, incredible horsepower, and true affordability make XPression the right choice for today’s graphics market. XPression offers real time layering and animation of 3D models, 2D and 3D text, rendered animations, live video and web content. Designed for the graphic designer, programmer, and on air operator, XPression advances the look of productions, making it easy to create, manage, and get to air. As a data-driven system, XPression is able to integrate real time data into 3D graphics and animations with live connections to spreadsheets, databases, RSS feeds, newsroom editorial systems and other live data sources

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane, CrossOver and Carbonite Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sport stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

