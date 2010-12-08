Myers ProTrack Helps Launch Temple University Television

Northampton, MA (December 8, 2010) – Myers Information Systems – a leading developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software – today announced a successful deployment of its flagship ProTrack TV application suite in the recent rollout of Temple University Television (TUTV). The campus facility, housed within the new Kal & Lucille Rudman Media Production Center, offers two channels of programming drawn from the highly regarded School of Communications & Theater (SCT) as well as other University schools and colleges, plus community and professional broadcast partners. TUTV is available to city of Philadelphia residents via Comcast and Verizon FiOS cable systems; online access for viewers living outside the cable coverage area will begin in January.

Based on positive experience, David Martin, manager of operations & engineering, again chose ProTrack TV – integrated with Avid FastBreak automation and Harris Nexio servers – to manage metadata, traffic, and broadcast schedules for both channels. The software will also serve as a teaching tool for SCT broadcasting students. "I’ve worked with Myers Information Systems while serving as engineering manager at two other facilities," said Martin. "The first was an upgrade and the second a complete new installation; both were completed seamlessly and professionally from start to finish, as was the current project. Their implementation, operator training, and follow-on support have always been first rate."

"We're always gratified to play a part in the 'birth' of new content channels," said company president Crist Myers, "especially when they serve a highly ranked and diverse market such as Philadelphia. We sincerely appreciate David Martin's confidence in both the Myers brand and in the operational performance of our software."

ProTrack TV – actively used in 181 media outlets, supporting more than 1,300 channels – is a comprehensive scheduling and business management system for single, multichannel and multi-station facilities. It provides a high-level of structure and scalability, without sacrificing flexibility, for today's rapidly evolving media environment. ProTrack acts as the facility's digital epicenter for the management, distribution and repurposing of content for broadcast, as well as and other platforms.

About Myers Information Systems

Myers Information Systems, Inc. has been developing broadcast management software since 1982. The Company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

About Temple University Television

Temple University’s new digital cable service is available to city of Philadelphia residents on Comcast and Verizon FIOS digital cable. Programming includes content from the School of Communications & Theater, the Boyer College of Music & Dance, the Tyler School of Art, the Fox School of Business, the School of Medicine, and Temple University athletics, among others, plus material from community and professional broadcast sources. David Martin is a Wharton Business School graduate with more than 35 years television engineering experience in post-production, as well as major market public and commercial broadcast facilities. For additional information, please visit: www.templetv.net

Myers Information Systems contact: Crist Myers

+1-413-585-9820 / sales@myersinfosys.com

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com