Central Texas ABC Affiliate KXXV Installs Utah Scientific Gear for Routing and Master Control

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 13, 2012 -- Utah Scientific, the worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers, today announced that Central Texas ABC affiliate KXXV has upgraded its plant from analog to digital with Utah Scientific routing and master control equipment. The move is part of a groupwide upgrade for owner Drewry Communications Group, which has standardized all of its facilities on Utah Scientific.

The Utah Scientific equipment provides complete HD-SDI routing for both KXXV and its sister channel, KRHD-CD, creating a more flexible workflow and enabling the station to compete in an all-HD market. Thanks to the new equipment, KXXV delivered the market's first HD broadcast of local segments of Jerry Lewis' MDA Labor Day Telethon.

"Our Utah Scientific equipment is the heart and soul of the TV station," said Randy Lee, KXXV chief engineer. "Everything -- commercials, newscasts, programming -- runs through master control now, and because it's integrated with routing, we can get to any source in the router via master control. The master control panels make it very easy to switch both channels simultaneously. And when we need to do a squeezeback for breaking news or some other unscripted event, we can now do it all in master control without having to go through production."

KXXV installed an MCP-2020 multichannel master control panel; an MC-GUI; two MC-4000 master control processors with DVE, logo, and EAS capabilities; a UTAH-400 routing switcher V-144R frame loaded 88x56 for 3G HD/SD and V-32R frame loaded 8x8 for AES; an SC-4 control system; UTAH-100/3 Series 3G HD/SD distribution amplifiers; a TSG-490 sync generator; a SoftPanel-2 GUI; and various control panels.

"KXXV had to keep its analog operation going even as it built out the digital setup, which was no small feat," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "We worked closely with Randy and his team at KXXV to get them the solid infrastructure of master control and routing that would not only usher them into the digital world, but also be there for them to count on well into the future."

About KXXV

KXXV (News Channel 25) is a full-power television station in Waco, Texas, serving central Texas as an ABC affiliate. It is currently owned by the Drewry Communications Group (a family-owned company based in Oklahoma). KXXV also operates a low-powered, Class-A, digital semi-satellite in Bryan, KRHD-CD Channel 40. KRHD has a small newsroom with several reporters who provide stories for a daily 10 p.m. newscast that is produced by KXXV. In Waco, Killeen, and Temple, KXXV broadcasts on cable Channel 5 while in Bryan and College Station, KRHD-CD broadcasts on cable Channel 9.

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Throughout more than 30 years in business, Utah Scientific has earned its position as worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers by working with customers to meet their needs for advanced signal distribution and control technology. The company's confidence in its industry-leading products is exemplified by its renowned no-fee, 10-year warranty, and validated by multiple Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Leadership Awards. Additional information about Utah Scientific and its products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

