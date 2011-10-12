ITV Studios' Emmerdale Upgrades its Media Production Workflow with End-to-End EditShare

‘Emmerdale’ upgrades its infrastructure to leverage EditShare’s fast, tapeless HD production, shared storage and playout technology

Basingstoke, UK -EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, announced that ITV Studios, the UK’s largest commercial production company, is using EditShare’s advanced broadcast and post-production technology to produce the award-winning ‘Emmerdale’ series. The large-scale upgrade, part of the soaps’ move from its Burley road base to the main building, moved the ‘Emmerdale’ production team off a tape-based, SD infrastructure to an integrated, tapeless HD workflow comprising of the latest EditShare broadcast technology; EditShare Flow for asset management; Geevs for multichannel Studio ingest and playout; and Ark for backup and archiving. EditShare’s flagship XStream storage servers are at the heart of the new ‘Emmerdale’ production workflow, centralizing content access for all departments and distribution channels.

Gary Westmoreland, Emmerdale Post Production Supervisor, said: “The use of EditShare on ‘Emmerdale’ supports our move towards a fully tapeless environment. It has enabled us to improve efficiency and allows almost instant access to media at full HD resolution or proxy level.”

The ‘Emmerdale’ production team transitioned quickly to the new EditShare workflow with many production perks and a much more collaborative way of working together.

Highlights of the EditShare Workflow at ITV Studios

EditShare workflow highlights and benefits for ITV Studios include;

• From 2 Studio Galleries, Geevs connected to a Vision Mixer records the cut version and camera iso’s directly to digital files with full-quality; Instant Replay to review and critique takes

• Media is recorded directly to the EditShare XStream shared central storage; with user-level security, mirror copy, and backup in EditShare Ark. Engineers can log shots and create mark ins and outs during ingest. Content is available immediately for editing.

• Geevs creates an Avid sequence in real time directly from the cuts made by the Vision Mixer. Sequences can be dragged from Flow into the Avid editing system, reducing the need to re-cut, and allowing more time for post.

• EditShare Flow creates low-res proxy files in real-time that everyone can then view from their desktop. Users can review and rough cut media via EditShare Flow and drag and drop clips and sequences into their NLEs.

• The "Geevs Failover" utility guarantees that in the unlikely event of the loss of contact with the XStream server it will continue to record clips from the studio galleries

“The move to an end-to-end EditShare infrastructure gives ITV an incredibly fast, HD tapeless workflow where content is ubiquitous from ingest to archive,” said James Richings, Managing Director, EditShare EMEA. “Our production asset management technology integrates various components in the production chain and structures content access in a much more efficient manner. So whether you are the Script Supervisor checking on shots for continuity or a ProTools sound editor looking to dub a mix, you have immediate access to the right content. This elevates production efficiency for ‘Emmerdale’ across the board, which in turn enhances the quality of the final product.”

About EditShare Complete Collaboration Products

EditShare’s Energy and XStream Series shared storage solutions enable editors and compositors to easily and economically share media and work collaboratively, regardless of the platform or application. Users connected to an EditShare network can seamlessly access in real-time a common pool of media files. Source material, work in progress, and finished packages are shared and instantly available to all users on the EditShare network. The rules-driven workflow ensures that no data is ever overwritten or accidentally destroyed. EditShare’s patented bin-locking / project-locking framework allows editors working in either Avid or Final Cut Projects to open up and safely work with each other’s project files, bringing unprecedented efficiency and creativity to the editing process.

EditShare Flow, Lightworks, Geevs, and Ark bookend the shared storage solutions with production asset management, editing, and distribution capabilities. The integrated solutions provide a highly scalable, end-to-end media management workflow.

About ITV Studios

ITV Studios is the largest and most successful commercial production company in the United Kingdom, creating over 2,000 hours of original programming each year. Building on a heritage of over 50 years of quality program-making, ITV Studios produces across a wide range of genres – from drama and entertainment, to factual and lifestyle - encompassing many of the award-winning and most talked-about shows in the UK and beyond. ITV Studios is part of a wider internationally focused company with local production offices in America, Australia, Germany, Spain, France and Scandinavia, as well as a world-leading distribution company.

