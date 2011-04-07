BEXEL MARKS CONTINUED SUCCESS IN PROVIDING QUALITY BROADCAST SOLUTIONS AT THE 2011 NAB SHOW

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 7, 2011— Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, will be onsite at this year’s 2011 NAB Show (Booth C6833), highlighting its expertise and diverse solutions for live broadcast events. Offering clients the latest in broadcast technology, Bexel continues to create effective packages for the industry—from large sporting and entertainment events to higher-end reality television productions. In addition, the company will be participating in two panels in the Vitec Live Event Area (located at Booth C6428 in the Central Hall), focusing on the impact of IT technology on a large sports event workflow and producing live broadcast content for multiple platforms from the field.

“Our focus is on large-scale, live and recorded events and content production. Our strategy is built on having the best maintained equipment backed by our unparalleled sales support, engineering and technical team. In short—the best people,” says Scott Nardelli, chief business development officer, Bexel. “We have the ability to create onsite portable systems that provide efficient workflow solutions for our clients, with premium gear and advanced technology. We not only look forward to sharing our expertise in these areas with the show attendees who come by our booth, but with those who will be attending the panels we are hosting as well.”

After the recent support of major sporting events such as the Youth Games and the NBA All-Star Game, one of the many ways Bexel continues to stand out to clients is with its specialty rentals—including 3D systems, EVS workflow systems, Q-Ball robotics, large and small fly-packs, specialty and wireless audio, fiber systems, Eagle announce booth packages and Litepanels LED lighting systems. To help execute large-scale events, Bexel designs comprehensive solutions that pull from all its specialties and production tools in order to create a true best-of-breed solution for each customer.

Bexel was called on to provide solutions ranging from designing, installing and managing a fiber distribution system in a high-traffic production compound to around-the-clock editing facilities for Turner Sports during its production of the 2011 NBA All-Star Game. Bexel also provided Litepanels’ LED flat-panel lighting packages on the field and in the announce booths throughout the NFL season for many of the broadcast rights holders. Use of the Litepanels’ technology provided a more comfortable working environment for talent while at the same time reducing energy needs for the broadcaster.

When it comes to OB-based support, Bexel employs three mobile facilities—BBS One, ESU One and ESU Two. Recognizing the industry’s growing focus on 3D, BBS One is a configurable 53’ facility that is designed to enable 3D production, digital editing, EVS operations or online production applications. It was used recently to help make history in Canada, successfully producing the first 3D hockey game for the CBC.

ESU One and ESU Two are configurable facilities with a smaller footprint but designed with the same flexibility in mind. These units can support fiber ESU, editing, online production or EVS and replay applications.

Rounding out Bexel’s service offerings is its specialty product sales and used equipment sales. Bexel is a dealer and distributor of top products in the world of fiber optics, professional audio and RF Over Fiber. Specialty brands represented include Calrec audio consoles and Camera Corps robotic camera systems. Calrec consoles are widely accepted as the premier mixers for live and recorded television production, and the Camera Corps Q-Ball system has rapidly become the preferred unit for miniature remote controlled cameras and is now an essential tool for many major sports leagues and network broadcasters. Bexel’s custom audio, RF solutions and managed antennae systems have also been integrated in many television studios and networks throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The Bexel RF Over Fiber system is a wireless antenna infrastructure that utilizes fiber to expand traditional coverage areas, giving production teams coverage that can be exponentially greater than a single site RF rack.

BVG (Booth C3951), the unit of Bexel that sells used broadcast hardware, provides an alternative to new equipment purchases and handles the entire range of audio and video products. Based in Burbank, BVG is the only major used equipment broker/dealer to provide certified bench engineering support and warranty coverage for its products.

In addition to highlighting company services and solutions, Bexel will host two panels onstage in the Vitec Live Event Area, located at Booth C6428 in the Central Hall. The presentations, titled “The Impact of IT Technology on Large Sports Event Workflow” and “Producing Live Broadcast Content for Multiple Platforms from the Field” will be moderated by Scott Nardelli, chief business development officer for Bexel, will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at 2:30 PM, respectively, and include commentary and best practices from industry experts.

The agenda and guest speakers at the live event may be subject to change. For up-to-the-minute information about this exclusive event and to register for any of the sessions, please visit www.vitecliveevent.com.

Please visit booth C6833 during the show or www.bexel.com for more information.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.