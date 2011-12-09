Anton/Bauer Weathers The Cold, Powers Production Of Documentary Shot In Canadian Arctic

SHELTON, CT - While filming on location in sub-zero temperatures, it wasn't long before Producer Joe Lloyd of Curbsyde Productions realized that in order to keep his gear running he would need a reliable power solution, able to withstand the brutal elements of northern Canada. Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries provided the solution. Lloyd turned to the Anton/Bauer DIONIC 90 and QR-DSLR Gold Mount to help film "Going Through RTW: The North," a documentary which follows a group of travelers as they explore the arctic portion of northern Canada by motorcycle.

The eight-episode documentary is part of a larger series entitled Reconnecting With Canada, that documents motorcycle enthusiasts as they tour the different regions of Canada. According to Canadian-born Lloyd, the series evolved from his desire to become acquainted with his homeland after exploring other countries. "After seeing a variety of other countries, I wanted to experience my own," he explains. "Canada is very much a winter country; experiencing Canada means experiencing the snow, which provided an extreme environment for filming. We needed a power source that could endure in such conditions."

Anton/Bauer's reputation as a provider of sustainable products is what drew Lloyd to the company's power products. He relied upon eight DIONIC 90 batteries to provide the energy for his three Canon EOS 5D Mark II DSLR cameras, which each used one battery per day over a period of roughly five weeks. Unlike other batteries he has used on productions in the past, the DIONIC 90 batteries were able to last for just under four hour stretches in the brutal cold, a substantial feat considering battery life in the severe cold is extremely diminished. Lloyd also cites the battery's other distinguishing features as the major factors in completing the documentary. "The fact that we were able to charge the batteries on the road through an inverter was also a major plus."

The DIONIC 90 was designed by Anton/Bauer to deliver consistently reliable performance even in the most challenging shooting environments on Earth. It offers a RealTime display that continually updates the operator on how much run-time remains and on the state of the current charge. Weighing only 1.7 pounds, the DIONIC 90 can be transported without restriction under the IATA and DOT safety regulations (http://www.antonbauer.com/Support/TransportationInformation). The 91 WH battery can handle a maximum load of 6 amps, and offers run-times ranging from six hours at 15 watts to 1.75 hours at 50 watts.

Lloyd's experience with Anton/Bauer products was so positive that he is committed to relying upon them for future projects. "Anton/Bauer's facilitation of our production was outstanding. Moving forward, Anton/Bauer will be a key part of our creative process," he says.

For more information on Curbsyde Productions, please visit www.curbsyde.com.

