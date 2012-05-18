Digital Direct Networks to Deploy Broadcast International's CodecSys Encoding Platform

Salt Lake City, Utah – Broadcast International (BCST.OB), a leading provider of video management software for next-generation video Internet protocol networks, announced today that its patented CodecSys™ video encoding platform has been selected by Digital Direct Networks (DDN) as the core of its internationally distributed over-the-top (OTT) service.

Representing thousands of hours of programming, DDN bridges the gap between content owners and distribution outlets. The company will deploy CodecSys at its Los Angeles, CA headend as an encoding solution to deliver six OTT channels to more than a dozen cable companies located around the globe. The channels are distributed to subscribers via traditional broadcast, streamed to the Internet or viewed on mobile devices.

David Aguilar, DDN CTO/Founder, commented, “We evaluated other services and CodecSys not only offered extraordinary value for the price, but the bandwidth savings and increased quality made it the all-around best solution for us.”

Aguilar noted that CodecSys will also be employed as a media migration tool. “DDN will additionally use CodecSys to re-encode obsolete video file libraries to newer standards,” he added.

“Digital Direct Networks is on the forefront of the Video Revolution bringing broadcast quality content to the Internet,” stated Steve Jones, Broadcast International’s SENIOR VP/GM, CODECSYS Division. “We’re honored to have been selected by DDN to heighten the transcoding quality and efficiency with CodecSys. DDN is in the center of the IPVideo ecosystem working with content producers and those who deliver content to consumers. Our relationship will create a viral effect with other partners and customers as we work together to improve video production and delivery.”

About Broadcast International

Broadcast International is a leading provider of video-powered broadcast solutions, including IP, and digital satellite, Internet streaming and other types of wired/wireless network distribution. BI's patented CodecSys software is a breakthrough, multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwidth requirements over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks. By slashing bandwidth needs, CodecSys enables a new generation of applications such as streaming video to cell phones, and offers unprecedented price/ performance benefits for existing applications such as HD video.

Broadcast International is a public company (OTC Bulletin Board: BCST.ob - News) headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. For more information, visit: www.brin.com and www.codecsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth under the caption "Additional Factors That May Affect Our Business" in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto. In addition, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts:

Broadcast International

Company contact:

Cameron Francis

Vice President Products

Broadcast International

801-562-2252

pr@Brin.com

Press contact:

Harriet Diener

Desert Moon Communications

845-512-8283

harriet@desertmooncomm.com