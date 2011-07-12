LAWO NORTH AMERICA APPOINTS PHILIPPE GUICHARD U.S. PRODUCT SUPPORT MANAGER

Toronto, Ontario, Canada – July 12, 2011… Lawo, recognized globally as a leading manufacturer of digital audio networking and console systems for production, post production, broadcast, and related applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Guichard to the newly created position of U.S. Product Support Manager. Guichard’s appointment coincides with the opening of a new Lawo support / demonstration facility in New York City that Guichard will head. His appointment takes effect July 2011.

As Lawo’s new support manager for the United States, Guichard oversees a number of crucial operations for the company and his presence is expected to dramatically enhance Lawo’s support services. Guichard’s responsibilities include technical support for the company’s console and audio networking products as well as product training and demonstration. In addition to telephone support services—which are now available through a U.S.-based telephone number—the new office in Gramercy Park, Manhattan will serve as a training / demonstration facility where existing and potential clients can meet to discuss and receive hands-on experience with Lawo’s various products. Lawo’s new U.S. Support Operations center can be reached at 347-903-2965.

Guichard’s background covers a wide range of experiences that make him ideally suited for his new position with Lawo. Prior to joining Lawo, Guichard served as Sales / Product Support Manager North America for Fairlight U.S. In this capacity he handled training, technical service, sales support, and demonstration of the company’s audio and video products. Prior to this, he served four years as Vice President and Partner for Pasadena, CA-based MediaGear, Inc., a corporation created to distribute, sell, and support Fairlight products throughout North America. He also held a Sales Engineer position with Sonic Solutions of Novato, CA and a Product Specialist position with Audio Intervisual Design of Los Angeles, CA.

Guichard commented on his new role with Lawo North America, “Lawo is a very highly respected brand that is recognized by audio professionals everywhere as a leader in both console and audio networking technologies. I believe my background in these areas is a good fit that makes me well suited for the responsibilities of this new position. I’m eager to set up shop and dig in and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continuing growth as we move forward.”

Herbert Lemcke, President of Lawo North America, commented on Guichard’s appointment. “All of us here at Lawo North America are very pleased to have Philippe joining us,” states Lemcke. “Philippe brings a wealth of experience and technical expertise to our company that, I’m certain, will be put to very good use. He has a thorough understanding of our company’s business and he takes the initiative at every opportunity. I’m confident he will be an invaluable asset to our company.”

About Lawo

Lawo is a manufacturer of digital audio networking systems and consoles for a wide range of applications from small to large scale audio production in television and radio, post production, and live sound. Established in the 1970s, the company’s manufacturing center is located in the Rhine valley town of Rastatt, Germany. For additional information on all Lawo products, visit the company online at www.lawo.ca.

###

Photo Info: Image of Philippe Guichard.