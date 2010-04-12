RF Central Unveils microLITE HD compact transmitter at NAB 2010

LAS VEGAS, NV - RF Central, a Vitec Group brand, and a leading provider of digital and analog microwave systems for the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment, Government, Military and International marketplace, is unveiling its next generation microLite HD compact transmitter at NAB 2010 (Booth C6419).

microLite HD is a miniature COFDM digital transmitter designed for the next generation of compact cameras featuring full HD/SDI capabilities that are primarily used in news and field production.

"We are excited to introduce our newest COFDM transmitter, microLite HD," says Integrated Microwave Technologies President Stephen Shpock. "We created the microLite HD transmitter to meet the demands of our customers as they transition from full sized ENG cameras, to a new generation of lighter weight, compact but fully HD capable cameras."

The unit is ultra compact, features MPEG-4 encoding/decoding in HD/SD with extremely low power consumption. Packaged in a size that will easily mount on the new generation of cameras, microLite HD is ideal for news crews, point of view camera applications, sports and entertainment production, reality television production just to name a few.

microLite HD occupies less than six cubic inches, and can be operated in either 20mW or 200mW output power modes. microLite HD features superb H.264 HD and SD encoding. The support video/audio and data transmission with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7 and 8 MHz, require little setup and are designed to be user friendly.

"We are committed to developing state-of-the-art products that take advantage of the latest COFDM transmission capabilities and technologies," adds Shpock.

For more information on additional products RF Central will showcase at NAB 2010, please visit the company's booth during the show or visit www.rfcentral.com.

About RF Central

RF Central manufactures and supplies state-of-the-art microwave equipment to television broadcast and government customers throughout the United States. RF Central also provides specialized integration, installation, and engineering services. RF Central is marked by its unique qualifications within the industry and its dedication to expanding and improving the terrestrial microwave options available to customers.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

