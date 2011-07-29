Sinclair Selects OverDrive APC for Three Facilities

News Release

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – July 29, 2011 – Sinclair Broadcast Group, one of the industry’s largest television broadcasting companies, have purchased Ross Video’s OverDrive for three facilities.

Sinclair, headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland will launch automated productions in Texas, Maine and Tennessee during the summer of 2011. The adoption of OverDrive Automated Production Control came after a full review by Sinclair of available technologies.

“After carefully researching numerous news automated production systems it became clear to us at Sinclair Broadcast Group, that Ross Overdrive and the Vision switcher was a smart choice,” said Mark Nadeau, Director of TV Production, Sinclair Broadcast Group. “From Overdrive’s flexible user friendly template building process, it’s well thought out touch screen user interface and the power packed Vision switcher with its open architecture we can interface with the peripheral tools that we choose. We are confident that we have given our directors a system that compromises nothing as we transition to automated news production.”

“Being selected by one of the premier broadcast groups as their automated production partner is a real statement to the position OverDrive has claimed in the industry” commented Brad Rochon, OverDrive Marketing Product Manager, “Sinclair is really pushing the envelope with some very dynamic and graphically intense local productions which demonstrates how great technology and a well-managed broadcast organization can produce market-leading results”

“As a company it’s been the people at Ross that have proven to us that we made the right choice,” continued Nadeau. “The unlimited knowledge of their products and the always open lines of communication have become priceless to SBG as we convert three of our news operations to HD this year.”

About OverDrive

With over 180 installations on 5 continents, OverDrive® is the world leader in Automated Production Control (APC) technology. Designed by Ross using the latest Java technologies and an IT-class client/server architecture, OverDrive extends the reach of the operator to include control of video servers, audio mixers, robotic cameras, multiple graphic channels and more. In newsroom applications, the unique LiveLinkTM MOS connection to the newsroom control system (NRCS) provides a seamless production workflow from rundown creation to on-air playout. With OverDrive, users create more sophisticated, clean and consistent productions while facilities improve their bottom line with an industry-leading return on investment.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies, owns and operates, programs or provides sales services to 58 television stations in 35 markets. Sinclair’s television group is affiliated with all major networks and reaches approximately 22% of all US television households.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane, CrossOver and Carbonite Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

