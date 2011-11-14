Audio-Technica Provides Microphone Solutions for 2011 CMA Awards

— Leading music mixers and award-winning performers again pick A-T for sound quality and reliability —

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 45 years, is celebrating its 18th year of supporting the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards by providing an extensive selection of vocal and instrument microphones for its annual awards show. The 45th Annual CMA Awards aired live in 5.1-channel surround sound Wednesday, November 9, on the ABC Television Network from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and featured over 200 Audio-Technica microphones, including an impressive array of hard-wired mics and Artist Elite® 5000 Series UHF Wireless Systems. Audio-Technica microphones were chosen for their ability to provide clear and consistent audio quality for this star-studded live broadcast, for performers ranging from some of country music’s biggest stars to pop and rock acts on show-stopping collaborations.

The CMA Awards presentation is recognized as Country Music’s Biggest Night™ and represents the pinnacle of achievement for those involved in country music. Once again, Audio-Technica microphones were featured for their accurate and reliable sound reproduction — characteristics that have dictated A-T’s long-standing presence with country music artists.

The team responsible for the audio at this year’s CMA’s again included a who’s who of broadcast audio. The audio was supervised by award-winning audio producers Michael Abbott and Tom Davis; ATK/Audiotek provided the sound system with FOH (front-of-house) mixers Patrick Baltzell and Rick Shimer; the broadcast music mix was handled by New Jersey/California-based M3’s (Music Mix Mobile’s) John Harris and Jay Vicari. Stage monitoring was handled by Michael Parker and Jason Spence.

Several performers used Audio-Technica’s acclaimed Artist Elite 5000 Series UHF Wireless System during the course of the show. Audio-Technica endorser and winner of Album of the Year Jason Aldean paired the 5000 Series system with the AEW-T6100 Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Transmitter for his lead vocals. Aldean also won musical event of the year for his duet “Don't You Wanna Stay” with Kelly Clarkson. In a medley of Lionel Richie hits with Mr. Richie himself, the members of Little Big Town and Darius Rucker all used the 5000 Series system with AEW-T5400 Cardioid Condenser Handheld Transmitter for their vocals. Additionally, in a duet, Grace Potter and longtime Audio-Technica endorser Kenny Chesney, who shared the Video of the Year Award, both used hard-wired AE5400 Cardioid Condenser Microphones.

The backline mic complement of A-T wired microphones included the AT4080 Phantom-powered Bidirectional Ribbon Microphone on guitars; AT4050Multi-Pattern Condenser Microphone on guitars and bass; AT4040 Cardioid Condenser Microphone on overheads; AE2500 Dual-Element Cardioid Instrument Microphone on kick drum; AE5100 Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone on hi-hat and ride cymbals; AE5400 Cardioid Condenser Microphone on rotary speaker top and AT4050 on rotary speaker bottom (used by Gregg Allman with the Zac Brown Band); ATM650 Dynamic Instrument Microphone on snare; and ATM350Cardioid Condenser Clip-On Microphone on toms and fiddle/violin.

Michael Parker, Monitor Engineer, stated, “I have used Audio-Technica microphones for years on prominent broadcast award shows, based on their ability to deliver clear, consistent sound. I particularly am fond of their instrument mics, as they are able to reproduce the true timbre and character of the instrument. Their reliability gives me an additional comfort level, which I never take for granted at such high-profile events.”

