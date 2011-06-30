Anton/Bauer Powers Motivational Documentary Films for Non-Profit Production Company

Triple Knot Productions Inspires with True Stories of Remarkable Human Beings

SEFFNER, FL – Brian Dery, founder and president of the Florida-based award-winning inspirational video production company, Triple Knot Productions, is a walking miracle, dedicated to telling the harrowing stories of individuals with astonishing injuries and disabilities. To bring these true tales of adversity and hope to life, Dery relies on the reliability, durability, and overall excellence of Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. After battling his own harrowing ordeal with paralysis, Dery launched Triple Knot Productions in 2005 and with it his commitment to overcome and inspire through storytelling. Currently, Dery is filming “Evan Piper: Creating Possibilities Through the Power of Determination,” detailing the life of Evan Piper, who became paralyzed after a plane crash.

“When I was 24, I developed a muscle disorder called Guillain-Barre Syndrome and became paralyzed from the neck down. I was told I would never walk again,” Dery explains. But after four months, his condition miraculously improved and he was soon discharged with leg braces, which continue to enable him to walk today. “During my recovery, I started meeting lots of individuals with physical disabilities, and their stories inspired me. Then I started toying around with the idea of making films about them doing everyday activities, and that’s how Triple Knot was born,” he explains.

On location throughout southeast Florida filming “Evan Piper: Creating Possibilities Through The Power of Determination,” Dery is using the DIONIC 90 to document Piper’s inspiring story, showing how a spinal cord injury has not been able to stop Piper from becoming a successful business owner or enjoying his love of water sports, including scuba diving and jet skiing. Then there is the story of Jennifer French, who damaged her spinal cord in a snowboarding accident that threatened to leave her paralyzed, as told in “To Have Courage.” Through sheer will and determination, French became the first woman to receive electrodes to help her stand and walk again. To bring these tales of inspiration to light, Dery implicitly trusts Anton/Bauer batteries and power supplies. “I used Anton/Bauer products earlier in my career, and I knew that its batteries were pretty much the industry standard. I asked if they would donate us a battery, but they went above and beyond and gave us two batteries, a charger, and a light. Their donation has helped us tremendously and goes to such great use,” he says.

Dery uses the DIONIC 90 to power his JVC GY-HM700u ProHD Solid-State Camcorder, which can handle a maximum load of 95 watts with run-times ranging from six hours at 15 watts to 1.75 hours at 50 watts. It offers a RealTime display that continually updates the operator on how much run-time remains and the state of the current charge. As a tie in to a documentary he filmed on autism called “Walking In The Dark: Finding The Light In Autism,” Dery recently shot a public service announcement with the DIONIC 90 for an Autism Speaks Walk in Tampa, FL. “I spent four hours shooting the PSA, and the power meter on the DIONIC 90 never decreased. It’s a really powerful battery,” he says. It weighs only 1.7 pounds and can be transported without restriction under the IATA and DOT safety regulations.

Dery also uses Anton/Bauer’s ULHM-LED and Ultralight 2 on camera lights. Developed by Anton/Bauer with sister Vitec group brand, Litepanels, the ULHM-LED weighs only .40 pounds and provides heat- and flicker-free soft bright light of 5600K. and complements Anton/Bauer’s Ultralight System. The versatility of the UL2 base allows a videographer to quickly change from tungsten (UL2), HMI (UltraDAYlight), or LED (ULHM-LED).

A devoted user, Dery will continue to use Anton/Bauer on all his future projects at Triple Knot Productions. “Anton/Bauer’s quality is unmatched and its customer support is excellent. The very few times I have had to troubleshoot any gear, Anton/Bauer walked me through it over the phone effortlessly,” he says.

