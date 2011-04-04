Ross Video Packs Big Production Power in New 2 MLE Switcher

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – April 4, 2011 – Ross Video Introduces CarboniteTM – A Big Switcher Production Power in an affordable mid-size package at NAB 2011.

Carbonite uses the latest technology to pack unprecedented production power into a compact frame. The Ross Multi-Definition Production Engine that lies at the heart of Carbonite offers the same processing used in the Vision Octane – precisely tuned for this new platform. Our award winning Vision series is now available in this incredible mid-size package.

The Carbonite series includes two choices on panel size combined with a 16 or 24 input chassis.

Carbonite 1 is a robust 1MLE panel with 16 direct access source buttons, full panel mnemonics and Ross ‘PanelGlow’ RGB buttons. This competent control surface has direct access to not just one but two full MLE’s, giving producers the operational benefits of a multi-MLE production in the same physical space as a traditional 1MLE production switcher.

Carbonite 2’s ergonomic panel harnesses the massive horsepower of Carbonite’s production engine efficiently and intuitively. 24 direct access buttons, full mnemonics, PanelGlow, 3 axis joystick and legendary Ross faders are all standard.

Carbonite also includes a browser based, multi-user GUI that can be instantly accessed from a Mac, PC or an Apple iPad. The GUI provides comprehensive graphics management for Media-Stores as well as control switcher setups and remote operation. It’s a unique and valuable Carbonite companion.

Carbonite’s 2RU processing engine includes 2 MultiViewers, 4 keyers per MLE, 4 DVE channels, 4 animation stores, internal synchronization and conversion and full Multi-Definition operation.

“Carbonite is simply remarkable,” said Nigel Spratling, Switcher Business Development Manager at Ross Video. “By taking what we have learned in the development of Vision and CrossOver, we have been able to design a product that fits a market need perfectly. Carbonite fills the gap between compact 1 MLE production systems and highly configurable Multi-MLE products. A compact 2 MLE, 24 input MD switcher has never before been available at such an affordable price.”

A 16 input Carbonite 1 is $22,995.00 while a fully loaded 24 input Carbonite 2 is only $39,995.00! Shipments will begin Summer 2011.

“These price points bring 2 MLE production capability within reach for many. There are applications where a Multi-MLE system is desired but is just too expensive, making the introduction of Carbonite a true game changer,” continued Nigel.

