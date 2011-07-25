FROM THE CLASSROOM TO THE FIELD, ANTON/BAUER ENSURES RELIABILITY FOR PHOTOGRAPHER LEE WHITE

LOS ANGELES, JULY 25, 2011—With more than 35 years of experience in the industry, Lee White, owner of Lee White Photography, appreciates the confidence reliable equipment instils as he works on-set for his various projects. To power his cameras, whether on-location or during educational workshops, White’s go-to batteries are exclusively those from Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries.

In addition to shooting advertising, corporate and editorial photography and short-form video for major advertising agencies, Fortune 500 corporations and magazines, White is a photography educator, teaching video production courses at Santa Monica College and leading the “Secrets of Video Production for Photographers” workshops around the country. During these full-day workshops, White shows how photographers can create video and photography in tandem, to help meet the increasing demands on today’s photographer.

“I use the same equipment in my productions as I do instructing and during my workshops,” says White. “The explosion of interest in video both by clients and photographers has opened new creative avenues for professional photographers, and when you think about it, everything digital needs power, all of which can be achieved using Anton/Bauer. As an educator, I am happy to share my best practices with my photography students, from my proven methods right down to the equipment I use and trust.”

Today, White’s collection of trusted Anton/Bauer products includes the DIONIC® 90battery, Tandem 70 charger/power supply, QR-VBG adapter to connect a Panasonic HMC40 camcorder, QR-DSLR to connect a Canon EOS 7D Digital SLR camera and PowerTap® 9 XLR cable to connect his AJA Ki Pro Mini. “Typically I record using the AJA Ki Pro Mini in ProRes 422 and shoot with a Panasonic HMC40 in AVCHD, which also records. This gives me two recordings— both being powered by the DIONIC 90,” says White.

According to White, thanks to the dependability of the DIONIC 90, he only requires one battery while out in the field. “The Anton/Bauer DIONIC 90 lasts more than four hours when powering my AJA Ki Pro Mini and the Panasonic HMC cameras,” he explains. Anton/Bauer designed the DIONIC 90 to deliver consistently reliable performance even in the most challenging shooting environments on Earth. Weighing just 1.7 lbs., the DIONIC 90 can handle a maximum load of 90 watts, offering runtimes ranging from six hours at 15 watts to 1.75 hours at 50 watts. It also offers a RealTime® display that continually updates the operator on how much run-time remains and on the state of the current charge. “The RealTime display gives me confidence on how much battery life is remaining—an important feature for photography veterans and students alike.”

“The last thing I need to worry about is my batteries going dead in the middle of a production,” says White. “From the very first time I stepped onto a set, the only batteries I saw being used were Anton/Bauer—why would I take a chance in my own productions trying to use any other battery?”

For more information about Lee White, visit http://www.leewhitephotography.com.

