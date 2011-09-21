Saudi Arabia Building Out TV and Radio Network Using Jampro Antenna Systems

Sacramento, CA – The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and Industry (MOCI) has selected Jampro Antennas of Sacramento, CA to furnish turnkey broadband DVB-T antenna solutions to a twelve-site network as well as supply FM antenna systems and related RF components. Alex M. Perchevitch, Jampro president, released details of the significant project from headquarters today.

MOCI specified Jampro model JUHD UHF broadband antenna systems to accommodate the digital video broadcasting side of the project. Jampro Proline rigid transmission line and associated accessories round out the system.

For FM transmissions, MOCI chose Jampro model JFVD panel antennas in conjunction with Jampro RCCS Starpoint combiners, which are used to combine two or more high-power FM signals.

Perchevitch commented on the order: “MOCI’s prime purchasing considerations were equipment reliability and durability, but they also insisted on the best performance. They learned from our many other customers in the Middle East and North Africa that our products stand the test of time.”

JUHD Broadband UHF Panel Antennas will be deliverd DVB-T-ready for UHF bands IV and V and can accommodate wide bandwidth for multiple channel operation. Built of stainless steel and available with fiberglass radomes for panel protection, JUHD antennas are designed to operate in challenging environments such as Saudi Arabia’s hot, dry desert with great temperature extremes.

The model JFVD verticlally-polarized dipole, flat-panel antennas ordered by MOCI are also ruggedly constructed. Made of hot-dipped galvanized steel, antenna panels can also be shielded by fiberglass radomes. Each panel has dual dipoles that provide high gain and low downward radiation. JFVD’s have excellent bandwidth (88 to 108 MHz) and pattern stability. JFVD’s also offer MOCI flexibility in adjusting coverage by being able to select a variety of standard and custom directional patterns. Typical single channel VSWR is 1.1:1 or better.

JFVD antennas used in conjunction Starpoint combiners provide an inexpensive method to combine two or more high power signals. RCCS combiners use bandpass filters and various lengths of transmission line configured to make the filters mutually invisible. Jampro bandpass technology offers intermodulation suppression of both the combined frequencies and any other frequencies in the local environment. Passband insertion loss is minimized by the use of aluminum cavities. Temperature stability is maintained through the use of invar tuning rods on copper center conductors.

As early as 1993, Jampro was the first antenna company to introduce innovative DTV/DVB solutions and the first company to introduce antennas to accommodate DTV/DVB signals while reducing load on towers.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems.

