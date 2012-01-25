Nattress Releases First FxFactory Based Filters for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects

Nattress Levels and Curves Filter Pack lets users take control of footage in film-log space for superb image results

Boston, MA – January 25, 2012 – Noise Industries’ latest partnership with Nattress Productions brings a finer degree of image control to the editor through Levels and Curves, a filter pack that allows users to color grade in film-log space. The new curve-based color adjustment plug-in, available now on FxFactory 3, is compatible with Final Cut Pro® 6, 7 and X; Motion 3, 4 and 5; and Adobe® After Effects® CS3, CS4, CS5 and CS5.5. Offered at 29 USD, users can visit Nattress Levels and Curves to download a free trial version.

Nattress Levels and Curves feature highlights include:

Film-Log Space – Editors have all the benefits of fine control over the tones in an image and film-like contrast handling.

On-Screen Curve Display – The on-screen curve display helps editors fine-tune curve and/or level adjustments. The curve display can easily be turned off when footage adjustment is completed.

Library of Presets – Users can quickly apply popular level corrections, or create and save custom presets to use again and again.

Levels – The Black and White level inputs and outputs can be easily set, plus gamma curve control allows for fast and functional levels control.

Curves RGB – Individual control over the RGB channels in an image is made simple. The control set is duplicated for each channel allowing for precise control over image tones and colors.

Curves Luma – Users can work on the luma component of an image only. When a user adjusts luma curves, it only alters how bright or dark the tones of the image appear; color and saturation are not affected.

Curves – Curves work in RGB space equally across all three channels. As contrast increases, so does the perception of image saturation.

About Nattress Productions and Founder Graeme Nattress

Nattress Productions was founded by Graeme Nattress in 2004. Graeme, who is originally from England, makes his home in Ontario, Canada, where he uses his mathematical training and unique insights to program creative solutions for image processing. Graeme also applies his knowledge of color science, image manipulation, compression and digital video to the development of the RED Digital Cinema camera systems.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. Please visit Noise Industries for more information.

