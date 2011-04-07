Nevion growth initiatives accelerate product development and expand global presence

Company investment reinforces development priorities and global market strategy

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, April 7, 2011: Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading provider of video transport and video service management platforms for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, today announced the results of increased company investment. Nevion will accelerate its already ambitious development schedule and enhance its customer-facing global presence with significant growth in its sales organization.

Oddbjørn Bergem, Nevion’s CEO, also announced changes in the company’s structure. Two divisions, each led by longtime Nevion executives, serve Nevion’s core markets. The Media Networks division, led by Eugene Keane, serves the needs of service providers and government entities, providing carrier-class video transport and management through the Ventura platform. Broadcast Technology, headed by Thomas Heinzer, delivers integrated, broad-based video transport, routing and processing solutions to broadcasters, primarily through Nevion’s Flashlink and VikinX product lines. Video services management, which represents a growth area for the company, is integrated across both divisions. Video services management ensures delivery on Service Level Agreement (SLA) commitments through software management of provisioning, connection management, analytics, inventory and network performance. Specialized solutions for government will also be offered by both divisions.

“Focusing our product development and sales efforts specific to these areas makes sense from every perspective, and allows us to more effectively serve our global markets,” said Bergem. “This structure offers us the opportunity to build even stronger relationships with our customers and partners.”

Nevion builds on its Asia presence with expansion in Beijing, China, supporting its existing Singapore base of Asia Pacific operations. Numerous sales appointments have been made in key regions and market verticals. In addition to new leaders in South America and China, experts in the government sector and channel sales have joined the company over the past year. A new development office in the UK augments the company’s engineering resources in the Media Networks division.

”Nevion’s impressive range of broadcast-quality solutions—from content capture through to distribution—successfully moves legacy infrastructures into the future with the newest technologies,” added Bergem. “We have products launching this year, including an integrated management software management platform, that we expect to significantly impact the industry. With our knowledge and history in both the telecom and broadcaster markets, we’re uniquely positioned to provide the most efficient and controlled video networks.”

About Nevion

Moving beyond video transport to fully managed and controlled video network services, Nevion manufactures award-winning systems for broadcasters, service providers and government agencies worldwide. Highly modular solutions encompass IP and optical transport, state-of-the-art compression and routing for any video format over any network infrastructure—within buildings or across continents. With the industry’s greenest and most scalable products, Nevion preserves quality while delivering video from content acquisition through distribution. By creating new service-offering opportunities or minimizing costs, Nevion enables its customers to move, manage and monetize video content. World headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway, with U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, California; Nevion also maintains offices in Oslo, Chicago, London, Dubai, Beijing and Singapore. www.nevion.com

