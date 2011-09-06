BEXEL TEAMS UP WITH THE CAMERA STORE AND AUTOSCRIPT TO PROVIDE BROADCAST SUPPORT DURING 2012 SUMMER GAMES

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 6, 2011—With the 2012 Summer Olympic games set to commence next July, Vitec Group brands Bexel, The Camera Store (TCS) and Autoscript have announced a partnership that will offer clients a local support center at TCS and Autoscript’s Twickenham, West London headquarters throughout the 17-day event.

“As broadcasters prepare for one of the largest sporting events in the world, we couldn’t think of a better way to support them than for Bexel, The Camera Store and Autoscript to come together to provide the expert personnel and equipment they’ve come to trust and rely on, in one central location in the Olympic host city,” says Craig Schiller, SVP engineering and technical services, Bexel. “This unique support infrastructure is all thanks to the collaboration among fellow Vitec Group brands and we couldn’t be more pleased and proud to offer our comprehensive services and support to Olympic broadcasters.”

Over the last 30 years, Bexel has increasingly provided equipment for the Olympic Games and looks forward to once again supporting many of the Olympic broadcasters in 2012. This partnership with TCS and Autoscript will help provide a home base for customers to secure broadcast rentals and support while in London—whether they’re looking for pedestals, tripods, heads, teleprompters, cameras and lenses, audio, intercom, fiber, EVS broadcast equipment, or Anton/Bauer batteries.

“When you take into consideration the scope of these events, we are looking forward to offering broadcasters the plethora of support and gear all three companies can provide,” says Tim Highmoor, general manager, TCS. “Couple that with our convenient location, we feel this is a winning partnership—most importantly for our broadcast clients.”

TCS is the Vitec Group’s UK hire operation, ideally placed for a rapid response to requirements in the London area. Equipment stock includes a full range of Vinten pedestals, heads and accessories and Litepanels LED lighting units. Its experienced team has a background in broadcast television and can offer support, advice and equipment maintained to the highest standards.

What’s more, throughout the summer games, Autoscript’s Rental/Hire division will be readily available for Olympic broadcasters. Autoscript, the world’s leading teleprompting company, provides a complete range of PC-based teleprompters—the best designed and built hardware, PC cards and software—and its expanding line of intuitive accessories.

“We have 24 full-time staff members covering all elements of production within the Autoscript Rental division,” says Brian Larter, managing director, Autoscript. “Combining the support of all three Vitec Group brands, customers can be certain they’re in good hands while in town, no matter what solutions they require.”

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £309 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.