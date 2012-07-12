Orad to Showcase Powerful New Broadcast Graphics and Video Server Solutions at IBC 2012

Orad’s lineup will include state-of-the-art on-air graphics, studio, sports, MAM, and video server solutions for the broadcast industry

July 12, 2012 – Orad, world leader of award-winning, real-time, 3D graphics, video servers, and media asset management solutions will be presenting its newest product lineup at the upcoming 2012 IBC Show held in Amsterdam from September 7th through 11th (stand 7.B27). Orad professionals will be on site to provide attendees with informative demonstrations and presentations of its on-air, studio, MAM, sports and video server solutions.

“This IBC, Orad will be demonstrating our wide variety of unique broadcasting solutions. Visitors to our booth will enjoy exciting interactive demos, giving them a feel for the endless possibilities Orad’s solutions can offer,” comments Avi Sharir, President and CEO of Orad.

IBC 2012 Lineup – What to See at the Orad Booth

Press and attendees are invited to stop by the Orad booth (7.B27) to see Orad’s award winning solutions.

NEW TD Control: Designed for technical directors/switcher operators, TD Control streamlines video box production workflows by consolidating video sources and graphics, delivering a single composited image to the switcher. The breakthrough TD Control technology provides tremendous flexibility, including the ability to switch, while on air, from six video sources to six completely different video sources with one click of a button. Users have access to an assortment of video box layouts as well as the ability to create their own video box layouts and store them as a preset for fast recall.

PowerPlay: PowerPlay is a turnkey post-production solution for managing live sports productions. Capabilities include ingest and instant highlight editing integrated through a dedicated sports media asset management platform. PowerPlay is designed to provide a complete solution for large-scale sporting events, offering fast turnaround of content and advanced data management tools.

PlayMaker: PlayMaker, Orad’s next generation sports replay server, provides up to eight I/O channels of high quality ingest in multiple video formats, with synchronized slow motion replay, and powerful yet simple editing tools. PlayMaker facilitates file sharing between multiple servers and instant file export to Avid, FCP, Adobe Premiere, and other NLEs via standard Ethernet. New features for IBC include: enhanced events tagging and support for Avid’s DNxHD codec and cyclic recording.

iFind: iFind is a sophisticated media management solution that provides users with the ability to manage the essential elements of a professional broadcast server, graphics and archive systems from a web browser. Powerful search, workflow and management functionality are available, which can be tailored to a station’s individual requirements in order to maintain a smooth day-to-day operation. Simple to use, the combination of the iFind user interface and rules engine produces a powerful workflow management system, the benefits of which can be quickly identified to bring a fast return on investment. The system’s iFind Asset Core is the powerful database that underpins the media asset management system, providing flexible, user configurable metadata schemas. In addition, advanced business rules-based and process-driven workflows enable essential functions such as archiving, restore from archive, clip movement and deletion.

RadioTV: RadioTV is a complete solution that visualizes radio programming by broadcasting the radio talent, real-time 3D graphics and promos as a multi-camera production. RadioTV automated solution relies on unique audio detection software to identify the talent’s voice and determine which cameras should be on air. New for IBC is RadioTV’s clickable video, a unique feature that enables URL links to be embedded as hotspots inside the scene.

Interact: Interact enables presenters to control graphical content directly on their touch screens, video walls and other input devices. The latest new feature includes interacting with live web content from within the interactive graphics. Its dedicated OradTouch application enables presenters to interact with the graphics using their iPad and control the content and flow of production while moving around the production space freely.

MVP: Emmy award-winning MVP provides fast preparation of captivating sports highlight clips to better visualize critical plays, the flow of the game, and post-game analysis. New enhancement features include: virtual camera flights between two real cameras, erasing players from the field while the video is still running, viewing a play as it is drawn on the coach’s drawing board, comparing the position and technique of individual athletes, drawing a specific player in colour on top of a black and white background, breaking down a play into a sequence of frames to better analyze the player’s movements, and more.

Maestro: Maestro addresses all of broadcasters’ graphic needs for real-time, pre- and post-production environments. Maestro’s new features for IBC include: new graphics MAM system support, connection to social networks, integration to Quantel NLE, 3D transitions, support for MOS 2.8, videoEngine control, and SceneEdit2 to edit graphics during playout. Maestro offers a modular and scalable architecture and a flexible, easy and intuitive interface.

3DPlay: 3DPlay, Orad’s advanced channel branding solution, offers stunning 3D graphics for promo over credits, multiple tickers, video clips playback, etc. 3DPlay covers the entire workflow from integration with traffic, scheduling and automation, to frame accurate graphic playout. 3DPlay offers user management, customized metadata, and logic-based, scripting-free graphics.

Morpho: Morpho is a real-time, 3D character generator that offers unparalleled creation and playout capabilities from a single user interface. Powerful 3D real-time graphics rendering, smart graphic design tools and flexible playout capabilities are all packed together, offering an efficient and easy workflow. Some of Morpho’s new features for IBC include: dual channel (PGM/PGM) option, 3D transitions, custom effects creation, support for object grouping inside pages, single character text effects, and connection to social networks.

ProSet: ProSet, Orad’s high-end virtual studio solution provides a powerful dimension to any virtual studio production. ProSet can utilize any of Orad’s many tracking solutions, including its high-end Xync infrared tracking system with 360 degree of free camera movement. By combining state-of-the-art tracking with sophisticated graphics, ProSet enables the broadcaster to display a big studio look from a small location.

