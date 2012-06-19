Orad Makes the IBC2012 Innovation Awards Shortlist

ESPN was selected amongst dozens of entries for its use of Orad’s MVP sports enhancement technology for its groundbreaking coverage of the 2011 Grand Slam tournaments

June 19, 2012 — Orad is pleased to announce that they, along with ESPN, have been nominated for an IBC2012 Innovation Award. Shortlisted for the IBC2012 Innovation Awards ‘Content Creation’ category, ESPN was selected amongst dozens of entries for its use of Orad’s MVP sports enhancement technology for its groundbreaking coverage of the 2011 Grand Slam tournaments. ESPN leveraged the enterprise graphics solution to deliver live analysis of player strengths, weaknesses, and strategy, taking the viewer into the heart of the game while opening doors for broadcasters to offer innovative advertising. “Orad is honored to be part of the nomination for the prestigious IBC2012 Innovation Awards competition,” says Avi Sharir, President and CEO, Orad. “We thank ESPN for their contribution to the MVP sports enhancement technology and leading the way in broadcast innovations with Orad’s tools. ESPN’s producers and talent drive us to be the best in the marketplace.”

The IBC2012 Innovation Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 9 September, Auditorium, RAI. The doors open at 18:15 (6:15PM), with the ceremony kicking off at 18:30 (6:30PM). For more information about IBC2012 and the awards competition, please visit the event page.

