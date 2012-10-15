Content is still king at Content & Communications World

With new distribution platforms increasing at a rapid pace and new production tools changing the way professionals capture, edit and distribute their latest projects, the need to make sense of it all has become critical to ensuring business success in today’s highly competitive environment. Finding that information can be problematic if you don't know where to look.

Consisting of separate-yet-interrelated tracks that focus on four major segments of the industry—the show combines the HD World; Production+Post Expo; 3D World and SATCON conferences—there’s sure to be something for everyone at this year’s Content & Communications World (CCW) show; set for November 14-15 at the Javitts Convention Center in New York City.

Major conventions in the spring and fall often attract large crowds and numerous unrelated technology vendors, but do not provide the kinds of intimate, highly personal setting that CCW show attendees tend to find much more valuable.

“What we provide is an environment where people can gather and share their stories and latest technology deployments,” said Michael Driscoll, CCW Event Director. “We’ve never tried to be the biggest show, just the most beneficial, in terms of new information and an easy to access venue.”

This year’s CCW Show’s theme, “Content Matters,” carries dual meaning in that the proper handling of audio and video files certainly matters to any successful media business, but also the show itself offers all things related to efficiently and cost-effectively creating and distributing that content. Perhaps no show presents such a comprehensive and highly detailed look at how the media landscape is evolving with the times. What’s clear—and this will be explored in various sessions at the show, is that some business models and technology infrastructures are working while others are not.

CCW Show officials say they're expecting 6,000 people this year, which is an increase over last year’s crowd. Attendees will not only get the opportunity to network with friends and other members of their respective communities, but they can also meet directly with vendors and service providers to acquire a deep understanding of today's complex and ever changing technical landscape. That’s because the show highlights many different areas of expertise, both in its panel discussions and technical sessions as well in the individual exhibits areas related to each discipline.

SATCON, for example, provides attendees with the tools to keep pace with the ever-changing global communications market. Professionals including government/military, media & entertainment, telecommunications, commercial, mobile satellite and enterprise organizations, can visit with exhibitors showing their latest products and technologies.

In addition to wide ranging exhibits spotlighting the latest production tools, the HD World events will also feature an all-industry panel on the emergence and practical implementations of 4K production and distribution.

For exhibitors—and this year more than 300 will demo their new products, including numerous new ones this year—the CCW show also seems to attract higher quality attendees from the east coast, because it’s located in New York City and requires a lot less expense and logistics to get there.

“The CCW show comes at a good time [the fall] for attendees in that we’re in between two of the major conventions in the industry and that gives professionals a chance to catch up with the individual companies and find out what’s coming next,” Driscoll said. “It also bringing peers together to discuss their latest projects.”

The information to be gained has kept attendees coming back to the CCW Show every year since 2003, making it a “must attend event.”

Of Note: Now you can carry all of the latest information relating to CCW in the palm of your hand. There’s a new mobile app to help keep attendees informed, which can be downloaded.