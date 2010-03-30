Focal Unveils New 'CMS 40' Audio Monitors at NAB

Ultra-Compact Powered Monitors for Broadcast & Post-Production Feature 4-inch Woofers, yet a Very Big Sound

NAB - Las Vegas, Nevada - April 10, 2010 - Focal Professional will be demonstrating the CMS 40 professional monitoring speakers during the 2010 NAB show in Las Vegas, the speakers are the latest addition to its award-winning CMS (Compact Monitoring System) line. The new CMS 40, targeted for Broadcast and Post-Production environments, combines sound neutrality, extended bass frequency, high dynamics and absence of distortion at high sound levels, all in an ultra-compact speaker. The CMS 40 is the most compact and most affordable monitor of the Focal Professional range and joins the already popular CMS 50 and CMS 65 speakers, and the active CMS subwoofer. The CMS 40 model is set for release in the US and Canada in June 2010 through Focal's exclusive distributor Audio Plus Services.

In a Broadcast or Post-Production studio environment, the CMS 40 design allows near-field listening from as little as 16-inches without compromising sound neutrality or the delicate mid-bass and bass balance. Its compact size, combined with mounting points at the back and under the monitor, makes it easy to install even in the smallest post-production rooms. The CMS 40 can also be a perfect second pair of monitors to allow engineers to check their mix on a smaller system or for use as a compact 5.1 channel surround system.

All technologies and components in Focal monitors are designed by Focal in France, where the company also builds the speakers. The CMS 40 monitor is equipped with the same Aluminum/Magnesium inverted dome tweeter as in the CMS 50 and CMS 65, offering clear highs to 28kHz and the very low weight of the 4-inch Polyglass cone woofer extends the frequency response to 60Hz, guaranteeing excellent low-end response. The cabinet design of the CMS Series combines an Aluminum case with specific acoustic treatment that has led to elimination of any 'ringing effect' - often a problem with metal speaker cabinets. The 25-watt RMS, class AB, bi-amped system features adjustments for high and low frequency shelving to account for various listening room types, while front mounted power switch and volume trim help when working in a tight workspace. Balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA connectors provide input.

Focal's new CMS 40 audio monitors are set to be available through professional audio dealers throughout the US and Canada in June 2010. Suggested retail price of the CMS 40 are $465 each US. The companion CMS Sub retails for $1,095 US.

About Focal

Since its foundation, Focal has grown to become one of the world's leading Hi-Fi and professional loudspeaker companies. Headquartered in Saint- Etienne, France, it is now internationally recognized as a world leader in the design and manufacture of drivers for Hi-Fi and professional loudspeakers. Focal is also a pre-eminent designer and manufacturer of for car-audio and pro-audio. The company's key strength is its complete integration and quality control of the loudspeaker manufacturing process, from the design of speaker driver units, cabinets and crossovers, to the assembly of the finished product. Focal maintains an intense, continual research program and development in speaker driver technologies. Five patents have been registered to Focal since 2003. Please visit: www.focal-fr.com and www.audioplusservices.com

About Audio Plus Services

Established in 1979, Audio Plus Services is a leading North American importer and distributor of premium consumer and professional electronics brands. Based in Montreal with U.S facilities in Champlain, NY, Audio Plus has sales personnel located throughout the United States to professionally service their active roster of more than 300 specialty A/V dealers. Audio Plus specializes in products and services for the professional audio and performing musician markets, and the home theater and custom integration (CI) market - both residential and commercial - for North America. Visit the Audio Plus website at www.audioplusservices.com or call (800) 663-9352 for more information.

All trademarks are the property of their respective holders.