Unique Media Joins the Elite Ranks of Wowza Media Systems Streaming Partners

Premier Provider Relies on Wowza Media Server Software for Live Streaming of High-Profile Global Events

EVERGREEN, Colo. -- April 3, 2012 -- Wowza Media Systems, the "Any Screen Done Right(TM)" media server software company, today announced that it has added Unique Media TV to its exclusive list of Streaming Partners, a designation reserved for those that have achieved high levels of deployment, expertise, and customer satisfaction with Wowza Media Server(R) software-based products. Unique Media provides live streams for a variety of events, including worldwide events with enormous traffic demands, such as the 2009 broadcast announcing what would have been Michael Jackson's final tour, and the 2011 12-camera press event to launch the Nintendo 3DS handheld gaming system.

"In the last few years, we have deployed Wowza software to help us reliably broadcast worldwide events to the highest standard," said Jon Stethridge, managing director at Unique Media. "With the power and flexibility of Wowza Media Server software and the progression of its capabilities to stream to multiple devices, we've been able to consistently deliver a gold standard for event streaming."

Unique Media uses Wowza Media Server software to drive its global streaming network. The high-capacity network automatically scales to meet audience demand, providing viewers with a clear and consistent video stream with no loss or interruption of service.

"Unique Media has vast experience using Wowza Media Server software to power events on the global stage, so it made perfect sense to embrace them as a streaming partner," said Dave Stubenvoll, Wowza Media Systems CEO and cofounder. "Whether it's a high-profile entertainment event or an international corporate meeting, Unique Media's top-notch streaming infrastructure, coupled with Wowza's powerful software, ensures the content will reach any screen, anywhere, smoothly and efficiently, no matter the complexity."

Wowza Media Server(R) 3 is the industrial-strength, high-performance software that simultaneously streams live and on-demand media to any screen -- Adobe(R) Flash(R) and Microsoft(R) Silverlight(R)-enabled computers and devices; iPhone(R)/iPad(R), Android(TM) and other smartphones and tablets; smart TVs; as well as IPTV/OTT set-top endpoints. It provides a single extensible platform for a variety of high-value features, including live transcoding for adaptive bitrate (ABR) streaming, any-screen, time-shifted playback, and premium content delivery with multiplatform digital rights management (DRM).

# # #

About Unique Media

Unique Media is an innovator in digital broadcasting and a trusted name in content acquisition, broadcast and delivery. Using a fast and scalable global network, Unique Media regularly provides live streams for a variety of clients from internal meetings to worldwide events with enormous traffic demands, having streamed such events for Hewlett-Packard, Nintendo, and Universal Music. More information is available at www.unique-media.tv.

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza Media Systems, LLC (www.wowza.com) is the "Any Screen Done Right(TM)" media server software company delivering an industrial-strength infrastructure for streaming live video, video-on-demand, live recording, and video chat. Wowza(R) has a singular focus on delivering high-performance media server software to service providers, media properties, enterprises, and other organizations serious about delivering video to any digital screen -- computer, mobile phone, or home TV. More than 100,000 global licensees in entertainment, social media, advertising, enterprise, education, government, and Internet commerce have deployed Wowza Media Server software to date. Wowza is privately held with headquarters in Evergreen, Colo.

Wowza and related marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Wowza Media Systems Inc. Third-party product names and related marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of such third parties.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Wowza/120403.zip

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/Wowza/WowzaMediaServer3.zip

ENDS