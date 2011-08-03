Rockville 11 Upgrades to Complete Station Automation With Technology From NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY -- Aug. 1, 2011 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that Rockville 11, the government cable channel for the City of Rockville, MD, is using the company's technology for complete, 24/7 automation of master control operations at the station. The NVerzion technology gives Rockville 11 a convenient, reliable, and cost-effective solution for its move to an efficient and streamlined tapeless workflow.

NVerzion automation technology provides the core automation functionality for Rockville 11's upgraded HD workflow. The station needed a complete automation system that is not only powerful and reliable, but also cost-effective. Keeping this requirement in mind, the installed NVerzion system provides for scheduling and automation of station programming including control of a Harris NEXIO(R) video server, a Miranda digital video router, and a Ross Video XPression 3D HD character generator (CG). With a complete system in place comprising NVerzion applications NControl, NGest, NBase, NView, and NPoint, Rockville 11 is now fully equipped to schedule, automate, and manage content directly from the video server as well as dynamic graphic overlays for the final on-air transmission.

"We are the City of Rockville's government access channel and we have to operate within strict budgetary constraints. While evaluating automation systems available on the market today, we were told that most products would be too costly for our operations," said Bridget Broullire, Rockville 11 station manager. "Our integration vendor, Professional Products Inc., introduced us to NVerzion and recommended the company's products as the best solutions for our workflow. We were happy with the customization options with NVerzion and our team appreciates the user-friendly nature of the system."

The NVerzion automation platform features vendor-agnostic product controls including 67 inclusive control protocols in the portfolio of controllable devices, 40 different archive and server configurations, 14 different master control protocols, and 18 different primary and sub-protocols to control third-party devices, to best serve the needs of broadcasters. NVerzion systems are customizable for broadcasters of all sizes, and are deployed in more than 150 installations worldwide.

"Rockville 11 is an excellent example of how smaller broadcast operations can benefit from NVerzion's automation offerings," said Scott Murphy, president of NVerzion. "Since our technology is completely customizable to best fit the particular automation needs of a station, our customers can benefit from the efficiency of an integrated automation system without having to break the bank."

Located at the Rockville City Hall, Rockville 11 is the official, award-winning government channel of the City of Rockville that helps citizens connect with their city by providing programming including news, live city council and commission meetings, live coverage of local events, monthly newscasts, special documentaries, live arts programs, and special features highlighting the city's neighborhoods and residents. The channel presents programs on Comcast(R), Verizon, and RCN channel 11. Rockville 11 programming is also streamed live and available via the city's on-demand archiving system.

More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

About Rockville 11 (www.rockvillemd.gov/rockville11) Rockville 11 is a Government Access Channel granted to the City of Rockville per Federal law for the purpose of bringing news and information about Rockville's government to residents. It is administered by Rockville 11, part of the Communication Division in the City Manager's Office. Rockville 11 is a member of the PEG Network (Public Education Government) of Montgomery County.

About NVerzion (www.nverzion.com) For more than 20 years, NVerzion has been providing cutting-edge tools to make digital broadcasting and television station automation more efficient and cost effective. NVerzion software solutions deliver the latest advancements in broadcast technology to automate the control of the equipment chain in the entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content. The company's products are designed for simple intuitive operation, taking the guesswork out of system implementation, and all NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

