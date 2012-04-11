DALET UNVEILS DALET GALAXY, THE NEXT STEP IN MAM TECHNOLOGY

New Media Asset Management Platform with Business Process Management Workflow Engine Delivers Greater Operational and Business Visibility

Powered with several key new features and applications, including a new graphical user interface and Dalet One Cut fully integrated video editor. Dalet Galaxy will be available later this year.

Levallois-Perret, France – April 11, 2012 – Dalet Digital Media Systems today unveiled plans for Dalet Galaxy, the latest and most advanced version of the company’s enterprise Media Asset Management (MAM) platform. Born from a decade of experience in building MAM solutions for our broadcast and media customers, Dalet Galaxy includes a high-value, BPMN 2.0-compliant workflow engine that dramatically boosts productivity and agility while also improving operational and business visibility across the media enterprise. The release will offer many additional features including a new modern-looking graphical user interface; Dalet One Cut, a built-in, multitrack video editing framework; more customizable data models; advanced tools for searching and indexing; increased interoperability with NLEs; and support for upcoming industry standards such as AS-02 and FIMS. Dalet Galaxy will become the foundation for the company’s enterprise MAM solutions, which include the purpose-built workgroup packages Dalet Media Life for program prep and archiving, Dalet News Suite for news production and distribution, Dalet Sports Factory for live event and sports production, and Dalet Radio Suite for multiplatform news and music programming. Dalet Galaxy and the portfolio of Dalet solutions can be previewed during NAB 2012 in Las Vegas, April 16-19, 2012, at the Dalet booth (SL4615).

“Dalet Galaxy takes our Dalet Enterprise Edition MAM platform to the next level and will offer many benefits to our customers. With Dalet Galaxy, we’ve incorporated an advanced, industry-standard Business Process Management workflow engine into our core MAM product and tailored it to meet the needs of broadcast and media companies. Dalet Galaxy adds important new dimensions to the MAM, making it the first open and fully integrated platform for managing media and workflows in a convergent world. With the capability to manipulate any type of digital object, including video, audio, text, and graphics, the possibilities are endless,” says Stephane Schlayen, Chief Operating Officer, Dalet. “All the operational and business processes are now fully visible and monitored across the enterprise, in real-time. Advanced reporting capabilities provide the means to improve efficiencies and workflows based on actual metrics coming from the system. Customers can control their processes at all levels — horizontally and vertically. This kind of insight and agility will be increasingly important in our fast-changing business environment.”

The new BPM workflow engine in Dalet Galaxy includes tools for designing and modeling workflows, and for orchestrating human tasks as well as automated processes (transcoding, file transfers, etc.). This comes with contextual “To Do” list capability, which adds even greater productivity to the workflow and transparency to the operators. Managers can prioritize and re-assign tasks and make sure deadlines are met.

“This breakthrough technology goes well beyond automation. With BPM, you can see the totality of the workflow, and at the same time, you can identify the internal progress of each workflow step at a granular level — see where assets are in the workflow, check statuses, change priorities and pinpoint bottlenecks. Other business sectors have already benefited greatly from BPM, and now we are bringing the same potential to the broadcast and media industry,” explains Kevin Savina, Director of Product Management, Dalet. “There will also be many new and significant workflow enhancements in Dalet Galaxy, such as the new user interface and Dalet One Cut, our fully integrated multitrack video editor. We’ve also expanded capabilities for video and metadata exchanges between our MAM and leading NLEs; the Dalet Xtend module, which already supported Apple Final Cut Pro, now supports Avid NLEs and will soon support Adobe Premiere. From start to finish and in many different ways, Dalet Galaxy will truly make your business smarter and more efficient.”

Highlights of Dalet Galaxy

Advanced Media Asset Management Platform unifies diverse systems to provide an end-to-end, cross-system metadata, content and workflow management solution.

• Integrated, single database solution with centralized, multimedia content catalogue with highly customizable data model

• Enterprise search engine for indexing and searching for fast, easy content sharing and repurposing

• Built-in tools for key operational tasks (ingest, production, distribution, etc.)

• Highly scalable, based on open standards in broadcast and IT

• Integration tools (Web Services APIs, MXF, XML, etc.) for building a cross-system, end-to-end solution linking together traffic, graphics, post-production, automation and archive

Workflow Engine – Added to Dalet MAM core and adapted for media businesses, this powerful, non-proprietary workflow engine follows the BPMN 2.0 Business Process Management standard.

• Adds visibility to your enterprise by exposing operational processes/workflows to business layer

• Greater clarity in the process chain adds value to the business enterprise

• Improves agility to react to industry and competitive shifts

• Orchestrates and automates IT processes and human tasks for greater productivity and efficiency

Design Tool for Modeling Workflows allows you to graphically design your workflows.

• Visual modeling based on BPMN 2.0 standardized notation helps define roles, responsibilities and processes. Precise, graphical representation helps identify and correct gaps, redundancies and inefficiencies

Real-time Data for Business Reporting

• Audit trails improve accountability with easily traceable paths for key actions in production chain

• Accessible in customized reports or available as raw data for complex analysis

• Data can be used to build Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for ongoing Business Activity Monitoring

Contextual To Do Lists streamline the workflow and ensure compliance with established procedures. Tasks are prioritized and assigned to individual users or user groups. When operators accept a task, the tools needed to complete the task (video editor, metadata form, etc.) automatically open on the user’s desktop. There is no doubt about which tool to use, what asset to work on or how to proceed as user prompts drive the task to completion.

The New Graphical User Interface is completely updated to meet modern usability standards and will provide a consistent look across all applications. The GUI also features different “skins.” Either a light or dark background can be applied to particular functions or workgroups in order to make the desktop tools easier to see and navigate. For instance, the dark background might be applied for technical operators who perform tasks in low-light environments such as gallery control rooms, while the light background might be more beneficial for users focused on text, metadata entry, indexing and logging.

Dalet One Cut is a real-time, multitrack video and audio editing platform. One Cut is the ideal tool for multimedia journalists and content prep operators. The system can be configured to match the complexity of different tasks and the proficiency of the users. Clips can be stored in the Dalet Clip Bin where they can be shared, assembled and storyboarded.

Dalet Xtend for Avid NLEs and Adobe Premiere – This module provides for seamless exchanges of videos, shot lists, EDLs and their metadata between NLEs and the Dalet MAM and is now available for Avid Media Composer and Avid NewsCutter in addition to Apple Final Cut Pro. The module will shortly be available for Adobe Premiere editing systems.

Enterprise Search and Cataloguing including glossary, thesaurus and genealogy for faster searching and content sharing.

Dalet WebSpace and Google Gadgets – Dalet Galaxy now makes content and tools even more accessible. With Web Space, authorized local and remote users can share content and access Dalet toolsets via a standard web browser. It is also possible to expose content and tools such as Dalet Preview, Media Logger and Storyboarder directly onto customer portals using Google gadget technology.

Dalet Workflow Solutions

Dalet Media Life

MAM and workflow automation for program prep, promos and archives

Dalet Media Life leverages IT standards and infrastructure to meet the complex production and asset management needs of multiplatform content providers such as networks, thematic channels and promo departments that deal with high volumes of video and audio programming — from movies, documentaries and TV series to cartoons, promos and jingles. Media Life has a flexible, comprehensive data model; support for managing all types of media, including still images; and a workflow engine for managing human and automated tasks. A complete set of functional tools for pre-editing, storyboarding, subtitling, captioning, versioning, etc., is accessible from the same user interface. Media Life is designed to integrate with third-party systems such as NLEs, automation devices, archives and business systems. Media Life is an open platform with a variety of data exchange and integration paths, including using SOA-compliant tools such as Web Services APIs.

Dalet News Suite

MAM-driven News Production and Playout

Dalet News Suite, the only integrated, end-to-end, MAM-based newsroom production system on the market, improves efficiency, productivity and collaboration with its advanced design and smart tools. With fully integrated desktop scripting, video, graphic and multimedia tools, journalists are engaged in a smooth and intuitive workflow that allows them to concentrate on producing high-quality content for broadcast and new media outlets. Content and metadata are enriched at every step — from ingest through automated playout, archives and multiplatform delivery. Dalet News Suite facilitates story-centric production and fosters collaboration between different departments — from the news desk, planning and production to the control room and new media units. The Dalet MAM platform tracks it all, and the workflow engine automates many background tasks. With full media and metadata tracking, the MAM platform provides a robust framework for managing assets and leveraging content to take advantage of new business opportunities.

Dalet Sports Factory

Sports production tools with built-in MAM

Dalet Sports Factory offers fast sports production tools, fully integrated within an enterprise MAM platform. Sports Factory’s highlights and replay components cover logging, play-by-play highlights and playback, and instant replay with multiple camera angles and slow motion. Media are logged once and immediately available for use in programs and packages. Unlike typical sports production products, Dalet Sports Factory integrates production archives and media management, ensuring all enriched media assets are at your fingertips during and after the game. Designed on the open Dalet MAM platform, Sports Factory integrates with industry-standard NLEs and other broadcast and sports production systems to provide a cohesive, fluid workflow.

Dalet Sports Logger features one-button logging and “intelligent” team rosters for fast highlight creation. One click denotes the type of play (goals, penalties, etc.) and the start of the highlight. Add player info with a single click on the roster display. Plays and metadata are accurately entered into your pre-configured MAM fields, adding value and consistency to game logs. Highlight starts can be set a few seconds before mark-ins, so that you’ll never miss a key play; all clips are immediately available in Dalet Hilites Espresso for fast assembly of multiple playlists.

Dalet Radio Suite

Radio … and more

Dalet Radio Suite is the only radio production and automation software that incorporates music workflows including music rotation, news workflows, media asset management and multimedia distribution within the same system. Designed for the era of media convergence, Radio Suite is built on Dalet’s powerful Media Asset Management (MAM) platform and streamlines every aspect of the digital production chain for news and music channels. Stations can optimize their programming efforts for traditional over-the-air broadcasts as well as other outlets with automated multiplatform delivery including podcasts, iTunes, EPG and DAB.

Combined with modular, task-specific tools, Dalet Radio Suite meets the comprehensive demands of large-scale newsrooms as well as the needs of multichannel music networks. Journalists have an integrated newsroom computer system and all the desktop tools they need to ingest audio, create scripts, record and edit audio, and build and manage rundowns. DJs can exercise their creativity with easy-to-use playlists, the One Cut multitrack editing systems and Carts for jingles and liners. Remote voice-tracking tools facilitate contributions by off-site talent. Dalet OnAir is a proven and highly reliable automated solution used in some of the world’s largest multichannel operations. Dalet Radio Suite is designed for outstanding scalability with hundreds of simultaneous users.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities, a configurable workflow engine and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP and Reuters: DALE.PA.

