CSP Future-Proofs New Trucks With Cobalt Digital

(Urbana, IL, January 10, 2010) – CSP Mobile Productions has expanded its fleet with the addition of two HD trucks, both configured with a complement of Cobalt Digital 3G/HD/SD-SDI distribution amplifiers and conversion equipment. CSP- HD3, a rebuild and already on the road, has supported numerous projects including the Senate debates, local Connecticut elections, the Hartford Marathon, and NBA, NHL and NFL games. CSP-HD1, a new vehicle, launched on January 1st.

“We designed these trucks to maximize every bit of space and be future proof,“ said Len Chase, title. “Cobalt is one of the few manufacturers that have both dual and triple 3G DAs and that was key. We were able to compact as much into a frame as possible and optimize a relatively small area. And though we’re not using it yet, we specifically wanted to make sure that we’re ready for 3G in the future. Cobalt fit both requirements.“

Because CSP’s clients range from corporations to broadcasters, the Company has to be prepared for any scenario. “Being in the mobile business, basically we have no idea what our clients needs are until we get on location. On any given day we may be doing a 720p show or a 1080i show or could be actually doing a standard def show. The Cobalt 9061 Up/Down/Cross converters enable us to handle any incoming signals and also accommodate anything that a client needs,” added Chase.

Cobalt’s 9821 down converters are working double for CSP. Not only are they being used as down converters, but as DAs for feeding analog and SDI multiples on the side of the truck.

Chase is also adjusting nicely to Cobalt’s award-winning OGCP-9000 control panel. The OGCP-9000 offers instantaneous, real-time adjustments so operators can manipulate on-air signals with confidence and precision. “The fact that you can see all the cards, everything that’s in the different frames, is a big advantage. We utilized them heavily in our first two shows; we were feeding specialty projectors and had to change aspect ratios. It was very nice to have those features at our fingertips.“

Chase concluded, “Cobalt is a new product for us. During our evaluation process we spoke to their other customers and found them to have a reputation for reliability. So far we’ve been really happy with everything, no complaints at all.”

