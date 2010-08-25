MEDIA ALERT

PHOTOKINA 2010 HITS THE AIRWAVES WITH BOINXTV

BoinxTV to power official photokinaTV program – photo news and trends straight from world’s largest photographic & imaging trade show; Boinx products to be featured on official ASH ‘Boinx-branded’ booth

Puchheim, Germany – August 25, 2010 –Boinx Software, a multi-award winning software developer for the Mac platform, is pleased to announce its involvement in the broadcasting of this year’s top imaging-industry event, photokina 2010. Held from September 21 – 26 in Cologne, Germany, photokina is the largest international trade fair for the photo and imaging industry. FotoTV, official producers of photokinaTV and the world’s largest WebTV station for photography, will leverage BoinxTV’s “studio in a box” production capabilities to produce the event’s official online video podcast - photokinaTV. BoinxTV will serve as the broadcast technology behind FotoTV’s interviews, exhibitor highlights, extreme photo trends, and more; all compiled via BoinxTV to produce an exciting photokina-highlights program.

In addition, Boinx Software’s photo-inspired creations, FotoMagico and PhotoPresenter, will be on display at the Application Systems Heidelberg (ASH), Boinx-branded booth (Hall 4.1 Stand E20). ASH is the official Boinx Software distribution partner for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“We will produce several shows per day for photokinaTV from the state-of-the-art FotoTV studio. Based on the support and a careful evaluation of the software we chose BoinxTV to power these broadcasts,” comments Marc Ludwig, founder, FotoTV. “Day-to-day, I am continually impressed with the capabilities of this elegant production application.”

"photokina is the key industry event for professional and aspiring photographers,” comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “We are thrilled to be able to offer double value to visitors this year, in helping to produce photokinaTV, as well as in our presence on the show floor with our partners from Application Systems Heidelberg. ASH will be onsite to answer all your questions about any of our Mac apps – FotoMagico and PhotoPresenter for photographers, but also BoinxTV, iStopMotion and Mouseposé."

photokina 2010: A World of Imaging Brought to You by BoinxTV

photokina 2010 will take place at the Exhibition Centre, in Cologne, Germany from September 21 – 26. Branded as the leading international trade fair for the entire photographic and imaging sector, photokina draws together consumers, photo enthusiasts and professionals alike for 6 days of eye-popping and mind-boggling photo magic. Making their photokina debut, Boinx Software’s FotoMagico and PhotoPresenter will be showcased on Boinx partner booth, Application Systems Heidelberg (ASH) in hall 4.1 Stand E20; all while BoinxTV puts the zany parts and pieces of the fair together for an online broadcast via photokinaTV. Each day, BoinxTV’s “studio in a box” capabilities will be leveraged to produce an exciting news program, that will include highlights from the day, trends, new products, interviews, and more, in an online video format produced by FotoTV. Visitors will be able to have a first-hand glance at the production and broadcast of these live programs with BoinxTV, as it will take place in a glass-walled “FotoTV News Studio,” in the very heart of the exhibition center.

For more information on photokina 2010, including registration details and a full schedule of events, please visit: http://www.photokina-cologne.com/.

For more information on Boinx Software, including product and company information, please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

About FotoTV

Marc Ludwig founded FotoTV in 2007. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, the company was founded on a simple mission – to provide an online learning resource for photographers based on the principle of ‘learn by watching the experts’. Photography is a visual medium and so it made sense to combine the reach of the Internet with the visual impact of videos. FotoTV videos cover a wide range of topics – from techniques, to editing, lighting, equipment, and photography as art – motivating subscribers to try something new.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning software for the creative Mac user in animation, movie production and photography. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is a revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

