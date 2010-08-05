Wohler Technologies BIRTV 2010 Preview

BIRTV 2010

Wohler Technologies

Stand F013

Wohler Asia

1704 Lucky Commercial Centre

103 Des Voeux Road West

Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Tel: +852 2851 8325

Fax: +852 2850 8182

Website: www.wohlerasia.com

Wohler Technologies

31055 Huntwood Ave.

Hayward, CA 94544

Tel: +1 (510) 870-0810

Fax: +1 (510) 870-0811

Website: www.wohler.com

Wohler Contact:

Maiko Kimura

Marcom Manager

Tel: +1 (510) 870-0891

E-mail: mkimura@wohler.com

Agency Contact:

Michael Kroll

Wall Street Communications

Tel: +1 (919) 803-3770

E-mail: michael@wallstcom.com

Wohler at BIRTV 2010:

At BIRTV 2010 the Wohler stand will highlight a variety of full-featured monitoring solutions that bring greater control, convenience, and efficiency to digital and HD broadcast environments. Among the acclaimed systems at the show will be Wohler's AMP2-16V, part of the company's award-winning line of 16-channel modular monitoring systems. The AMP2-16V unites dedicated video monitoring with comprehensive audio management capabilities, including industry-leading loudness control technology, in a single robust unit. Wohler also will demonstrate the Pandora dedicated loudness monitor and its new Presto multiview source selector, which makes 16 video channels readily available for monitoring and easy switching via integrated OLED pushbuttons. Addressing captioning and subtitling, the company will feature its CD-1 video monitor adaptor, which renders captions or subtitles for any digital video monitor to display while converting 3G/HD/SD-SDI to DVI. Wohler's Rockridge line of video monitors, which support not only 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals, but also provide MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 decoding capability, will round out the company's showcase of versatile monitoring solutions.

New Wohler Products at BIRTV 2010:

AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Wohler will feature the award-winning AMP2-16V Series 16-channel audio/video processing monitor, a new dual 4.3-inch OLED version of the company's acclaimed AMP2-16 Series modular audio monitor. Dedicated video monitoring, loudness metering and control, audio mixing and routing, SDI audio embedding, and instantaneous Dolby(R) bit stream analysis, called Dolby Zoom, make the AMP2-16V one of the most flexible and comprehensive 3G/HD/SD-SDI audio/video monitors available.

Dolby Zoom, applied to all installed digital modules with a Dolby upgrade, dynamically switches between the standard overview of monitored channels and monitoring of the decoded channels and metadata of an available Dolby bit stream with a single button press. The full trim, pan, and routing controls of the mix mode feature reduce dependence on mixing consoles, and can be adjusted from the main metering screen, which features simultaneous color- and scale-adjustable metering of up to 16 channels of audio from a choice of input and output modules including 3G/HD/SD-SDI, AES, and analog.

Also on display is variable-timescale loudness metering and selected metadata. In addition to the same friendly user interface and help system as before, front-panel hotkeys can now be assigned not only to solo or mute groups of channels and recall system-wide presets, but also to activate Dolby Zoom on a target source or adjust the audio level of individual output channels.

CD-1 Closed Caption Video Monitor Adaptor

The Closed Caption Video Monitor Adaptor (CD-1) decodes and renders SDI closed caption subtitles for any video monitor to display, conveniently allowing the operator to confirm the presence and accuracy of critical video and caption data using existing or low-cost monitors that lack caption display capability. Suitable for any point in the broadcast or production chain, this small, externally powered unit translates an 3G/HD/SD-SDI multirate input containing closed captioning signaling into a burned-in 3G/HD/SD-SDI or DVI signal with open captions added to the picture.

The CD-1 automatically detects and decodes WST, OP-47, and EIA-608/EIA-708 subtitles, covering the most prevalent captioning standards around the world. Output options include two open-caption HD/SDI outputs, a DVI open-caption output, and an RS-232 output of closed caption contents.

AMP 8 Series 3G Eight-Channel Digital, SDI and Dolby(R) Decoding Monitors

Wohler's AMP 8 Series, the staple of signal monitoring for many broadcasters, now offers an E8 model featuring 3G SDI support, a 1RU form factor, and Dolby decoding. All AMP 8 Series units provide eight channels of simultaneous level metering and monitoring, recallable monitoring presets, and extensive demuxed or converted output facilities. Models cover all signal types from AES and analog to 3G/HD/SD-SDI with embedded Dolby decoding, and come in compact 1RU or higher-audio fidelity 2RU chassis.

Company Background:

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. The San Francisco Bay Area-based company was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about Wohler and its solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PHOTO CAPTIONS:

AMP2-16V Series

http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP2-16V.zip

CD-1 Closed Caption Video Monitor Adaptor

http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/CD-1.zip

VIDEO:

AMP2-16V Series

http://www.wohler.com/video/amp2-16v.html

DATASHEET LINKS:

AMP2-16V Series

http://www.wohler.com/datasheet/AMP2-E16V-3G.pdf