Digital Alert Systems Partners With WideOrbit for Streamlined EAS Automation in Radio Broadcasting

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. — June 15, 2010 — Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics and provider of enhanced emergency alert systems (EAS), has partnered with WideOrbit, the leading provider of business management software for media companies. Together, the two companies have tightly integrated Digital Alert Systems' flagship DASDEC™-II EAS platform with WideOrbit's WO Automation for Radio™.

The pairing of the two systems is designed to streamline operations, prevent emergency alert "step-on" insertion over advertiser material and produce a more polished and sophisticated on-air product. The software integration between DASDEC-II and WO Automation for Radio allows for better deployment of emergency alerts, with streamlined communication between the systems that allow radio broadcasters to automatically schedule alerts to play to air at an appropriate time.

"This integration clearly demonstrates the benefit of WO Automation for Radio's open widget-based architecture," said Eric R. Mathewson, founder and CEO of WideOrbit. "By making it easy for companies like Digital Alert Systems to integrate their EAS technology with WideOrbit's radio automation system, together we're delivering a greater benefit and product to our clients, ensuring that their spots and content are airing without interruption while observing all FCC regulations."

"With our partnership with WideOrbit, two great products are now even better. This is the industry's first complete integration of an EAS with an automation system capable of supporting a number of different stations. Radio broadcasters will benefit from a cohesive system that can automate simultaneous EAS alerts over many channels airing diverse content at different times," said Bill Robertson, business development manager for Digital Alert Systems. "With such a refined integration between WideOrbit's sophisticated automation system and our DASDEC platform, the negative and often costly consequences of forced switching and advertising step-ons are eliminated. We're able to ensure a better on-air product for the broadcaster."

WideOrbit's WO Automation for Radio, formerly Google Radio Automation, is the industry's most modern and powerful radio automation system. WO Automation for Radio 2.0 now has Leader and Follower functionality, which allows two or more radio stations to share common programming like music, but break apart for independent commercial breaks or longer segments. All stations can be run from one computer, separate computers, or computers in different time zones, delivering flexibility and scalability for broadcasters running multiple stations from a single location. WO Automation for Radio 2.0 also delivers seamless integration with WideOrbit's WO Traffic for an unequaled end-to-end radio solution.

Ready to go straight from the box, the DASDEC-II emergency messaging platform is an IP-based, CAP-compatible digital EAS encoder/decoder. The system includes a standard browser-based interface for remote monitoring and control, up to four Ethernet ports for multiple access points within a station, integrated support for MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 output, and support for a broad range of interface protocols and third-party products, as well as complete FCC-compliance logging within the system's non-volatile memory or network storage. DASDEC-II is available in a variety of configurations, ranging from low-cost, decoder-only set-ups, to sophisticated multichannel centralcasting messaging requirements.

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit is the leading provider of business management software for media companies. WideOrbit provides innovative, proven solutions for managing the business of broadcast and cable operations — from proposal to order and scheduling to automation, billing, and aging. WideOrbit has been helping clients since 1999, delivering high ROI, greater efficiencies, and revenue optimization. WideOrbit is used by more than 4,000 television stations, radio stations, and cable networks around the globe, managing more than $14 billion in advertising revenue. WideOrbit's clients include: Astral Media, Corus Entertainment, Entercom Communications, Gannett Co., Hearst Television, Meredith Corporation, Midwest Communications, NBC Universal, Qualcomm/MediaFLO, Scripps Television Group, and Tribune. WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Dallas, Denver, Seattle, Melbourne, and New Delhi. More information is available at www.wideorbit.com.

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems, LLC was formed in October 2003 when the founders, involved in EAS/EBS since 1990, determined that IP-based technologies could lower the cost of EAS encoders/decoders, improve operations, and offer more avenues to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications in the future. The DASDEC™ emergency messaging platform was the result of this critical thinking and development.

In October 2009, six years from its inception and with more than 1,000 systems in broadcast, cable, IPTV, and emergency operation centers around the U.S., Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings and better serve their collective customers well into the future.

Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company extends its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

