Oxygen DCT Launches a Website for Cinedeck Hire and Rental

Following continued market demand Oxygen DCT has launched a new website that helps production companies, film makers, facilities and broadcasters to gain access to Cinedeck production equipment.

Cinedeck film and TV production recorders are dramatically changing the production scene and leading the way to full tapeless production for film and television projects around the world.

Steve Hathaway, Managing Director of Oxygen DCT which distributes Cinedeck in UK and parts of mainland Europe, says: “The cost savings over more traditional production kit are enormous, especially for drama, series and film work but it is the tapeless work flow and instantaneous editing that really score with post houses, allowing faster turnaround. Directors, producers and crews all over Europe are realising the benefits of Cinedeck and there is an enormous and growing demand for hire and rental.”

Oxygen DCT delivered the first Cinedeck systems to European customers in July 2010 and has seen a dramatic acceleration in take up this year. It expects this demand to accelerate particularly in 2012 when many international broadcasters will have a UK base to cover the Olympic summer games. The company holds stock of both the EX and RX models to support its customers and, as a high service orientated organisation, is addressing hire demand by creating a forum for hire companies and production companies with the Cinedeck hire and rental website, www.cinedeckhire.com or www.cinedeckrental.com.

Whether users are looking to hire, rent, buy or just to advice on CineDeck EX and RX models, www.cinedeckhire.com is their first port of call. It puts production users in control, enabling them to competitively source exactly what they need, when they need it. The website also acts as a central portal for information where by users can easily find out about production stories, how to get the best out of their systems, interfacing to various types of cameras, technical information and even software updates.

Oxygen DCT is encouraging all of its Cinedeck clients to list themselves on the new site so they can maximise their investment in this technology by making their kit available for hire/rental.

“Any rental company in Europe that owns a Cinedeck should be on this site, so that production companies can find them and rent from them when they are working in their country,” Hathaway adds. “Getting on board is easy – all the rental company has to do is complete a short form online and we’ll do the rest.”

One company that has already taken advantage of the new site is Bestlight, whose director Steve Eveleigh says: “This is a great idea and a marvellous addition to the support you usually get from Oxygen DCT. Making it easier for film makers to hire Cinedeck will also help spread the word about these products and how good they are. It gives them the opportunity to try before they buy.”

The site also includes a section with new and used equipment for sale and Oxygen DCT will continue to develop the site over coming months with additional features such as ‘Pimp My Cinedeck’, a one-stop shop where Cinedeck owners and rental customers can access add-ons such as batteries, SSD drives, hoods and other production equipment.

For more information about the Cinedeck range or to organise a demo, please contact Oxygen DCT either direct or via the new Cinedeck website.

About Oxygen DCT:

Oxygen DCT is a broadcasts systems solutions provider with a deep knowledge and understanding of the broadcast and professional media markets. This dynamic organisation has amassed in just over five years, a very extensive and comprehensive products portfolio of over 3000 carefully designed broadcast and production products that represent the pinnacle of engineering excellence. Oxygen DCT was the first company in the broadcast industry to fully implement online facilities for its customers and its unique, comprehensive online ordering facility automatically configures equipment systems for customers, saving time and provides industry professionals with the convenience of immediate online pricing. The 'one-stop-shop' website caters for the smallest requirements whilst also allowing users to prepare their own quotes and place orders online with immediate order confirmation. Oxygen DCT also provides advice, support and expertise as part of its ‘life cycle’ care scheme, ensuring that customers are fully serviced throughout their career life cycles. www.oxygendct.com