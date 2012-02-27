INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC (IMT) EXHIBITS NUCOMM CAMPAC2 WIRELESS CAMERA SYSTEM AT CABSAT 2012

Wireless Camera Transmitter and Newscaster DR2 Diversity Receiver Provide Rock-Solid Reliable Coverage for ENG and Sports Broadcasts

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, will highlight its Nucomm CamPac2 HD/SD COFDM Wireless Camera System at CABSAT 2012 (Sheikh Saeed Hall 3, Stand number S3-B41).

Comprised of the CamPac2 camera-mounted transmitter and Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver, the system is intended for wireless camera applications, including electronic news gathering (ENG), entertainment, reality shows and sports coverage.

Available in popular bands between 2GHz and 7.5GHz, the CamPac2 offers MPEG-4 encoding/decoding, superb HD and low power consumption. The CamPac2’s stylish and rugged machined housing provides durability and exceptional thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions. By utilizing MPEG-4, the CamPac2 system allows more video paths in the same amount of bandwidth, attractive to stations in markets with high amounts of RF congestion.

“The CamPac2 wireless camera system was designed with the user in mind,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “In today’s fast-paced broadcast world, there is a need for innovative wireless cameras, especially in light of more and more ENG and sports coverage being produced every day. Nucomm adheres to that need. When we designed this system, we knew it needed to be compact and simple for ease of use yet sophisticated enough to handle a wide range of applications, including ENG, portable camera mounting for sports production, helicopter and UAV links as well as portable, mobile video and data links.”

Its variable bandwidth modulator (between 5 MHz and 16 MHz) allows high data rates in excess of 30 Mbps using robust QPSK or 16QAM formats. To ensure compatibility with any DVB-T standard system, its 6/7/8 MHz bandwidth modes are DVB-T compliant. In addition, the CamPac2 accepts various video formats from SDI and HD-SDI, both component and composite, to DVB-ASI for repeating applications.

Outfitted with dual audio inputs that can be arranged for microphone, line level or AES/EBU digital sound, the CamPac2’s audio can be easily set using the programmable gain. Its digital VU meters are illustrated on the color TFT display. Built with a unique wheel that senses the position of one’s fingertips, the CamPac2’s control panel offers easy navigation through a simplified menu system. Epitomizing flexibility, its control panel can be removed and replaced through an optional extender that allows remote use of up to 100 feet via an RS-232/RS-485, a PDA or PC.

Nucomm's Newscaster DR2 is a split-box HD/SD COFDM diversity microwave receiver intended for outside broadcast and other mobile video applications. Its stylish rugged machined housing provides durability and excellent thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions. The receiver has four RF inputs that communicate directly with the system's external intelligent receivers in 1.99 to 2.70 GHz and 6.40 to 7.75 GHz. Other bands are available. The use of external intelligent receivers allows the receive antennas to be remotely mounted.

