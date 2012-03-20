Shotoku Broadcast's New SG9000 Manual Pan & Tilt Head Offers Vibration-Free Speed in Sturdy Design

Unit to Debt at NAB 2012

Torrance, CA • Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a well-established leader in manual and robotic camera support, and virtual reality tracking, will present its new pan and tilt head developed for applications requiring teleprompters at NAB 2012 in Booth C 8528. The Company will also highlight its well-received TP200 pneumatic pedestal and popular SP tripod series.

NEW

SG900 Pan and Tilt Head

Ideal for outside broadcast, studio and portable cameras with teleprompters, the SG900 supports 198 lbs and features smooth operation, single knob balance adjustment, and robust construction in an ergonomic design. The unit incorporates the VISCAM ultimate fluid drag system to control pan and tilt speed without vibration or shake, and REULAUX perfect balance system for maintaining the camera’s center of gravity. The SG900 is suitable for various pedestals including the new TP200 2-stage pneumatic pedestal.

HIGHLIGHTS

TP200 2-Stage Pneumatic Pedestal

Shotoku’s ergonomically designed TP200 2-stage pneumatic pedestal has a maximum payload of over 80kg (177 lbs.) and supports a wide-range of camera configurations. Its perfect balance column and base offer maximum stability and great operational flexibility. One-step foot brake and single-action cable guard enables precise movements and control at all times for fast and easy positioning.

SP Tripod Series

Shotoku’s professional SP tripod series provides easy-to-operate, robust systems that offer smooth and stress-free movement. The economical, streamlined and ergonomically designed models support payloads ranging from 4.4 lbs. (2kg) up to 33lbs. (15kg). The units support professional, ENG, and handheld cameras, and are all lightweight, compact and sturdy and features pan & tilt brake knobs, a bowl clamping knob, and leg locks for firm and quick locking.

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in Staines, UK and Torrance, CA. The Company’s robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Staines, UK. For further information: www.Shotoku.tv

