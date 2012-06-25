Broadcast Rental Installs Universal Videohub for Broadcast of 2012 London Games in Netherlands

Manchester, UK - June 25, 2012 - Blackmagic Design has announced that Netherlands based Broadcast Rental has built a video routing network based around the Blackmagic Universal Videohub for use by Dutch Broadcaster NOS at the 2012 London Games.

The Universal Videohub is being used by NOS to distribute key highlights and games footage from their media headquarters at the game’s International Broadcast Centre (IBC) to other Dutch Olympic facilities; Holland Heineken House and Medal Plaza. The video routing solution will also be used by the broadcaster at the centre of operations in the IBC, a 24 hour media hub for around 20,000 broadcasters, photographers and journalists.

Controlled via PC touch screen monitors, the Universal Videohub will take in all signals from the Olympic Broadcast Services (OBS) and will distribute the signals to the Holland Heineken House, Medal Plaza, and to storage at the IBC.

The signal will be locked and ingested via an EVS XT and IPDirector workflow to an Avid Unity System before it is packaged up with Avid Media Composer. The final output is then routed back through the Universal Videohub before being distributed to the Netherlands broadcast network and other Olympic screening facilities.

“Blackmagic’s Universal Videohub, as a routing matrix, will sit at the heart of our Olympic operations. Every audio and video signal will go via this router,” said Geert Paul Slee.

“We wanted to use the Universal Videohub in particular for this job because it is completely customizable, can be controlled wirelessly and fits easily into small spaces, which makes it a very cost effective solution when you are using a piece of kit for multiple customers.”

About Universal Videohub

The Universal Videohub family consist of two fully customizable card based routers designed for the high end post production and broadcast industries. Universal Videohub is available in two models, a 72 x 72 and a 288 x 288 capacity size with the ability for customers to add a combination of SDI and optical fiber interface cards to fully customize their router. Universal Videohub 288 model also supports hot swap redundant cross-points and power supplies, so in the case of a fault, switch over is fully automatic for 24/7 reliability. Universal Videohub also includes powerful features such as SD, HD and 3 Gb/s auto switching, built in deck control ports and ethernet and serial router control with a wide range of Mac and PC software and hardware control panels.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.