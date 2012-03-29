Broadcast International Joins Industry Consortium, DASH Promoters Group

SALT LAKE CITY, UT and LONDON, ENGLAND – Broadcast International (BCST.OB), a leading provider of video management software and services for next-generation video IP networks, joined the DASH Promoters Group (DASG-PG), a new organization comprised of technology leaders dedicated to driving the broad adoption of MPEG’s DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) specification (ISO/IEC 23009), which was ratified in November 2011.

DASH addresses the evolution of Internet video by defining a universal delivery format which provides the best possible video experience while dynamically adapting to changing network conditions as video streams to devices. Founded by Microsoft, Netflix and Qualcomm, DASH-PG is comprised of a cross section of industry leaders across the multimedia and video delivery ecosystem.

"Joining the DASH Promoters Group allows us to highlight the strength and flexibility of CodecSys as the industry is coalescing around MPEG DASH creating a singular standard for streaming protocols,” said Steve Jones, general manager at Broadcast International. “With a simple software module, we are able to showcase how we address the constantly changing IP video landscape to ensure our clients have the best and most relevant software technology to support evolving video formats and protocols.”

About The DASH Promoters Group

The DASH Promoters Group (DASH-PG) is a group of interested parties collaborating on promotion of MPEG's DASH specification (ISO/IEC 23009) in the industry and other standards organizations and consortia. DASH-PG is not a standardization group and will not develop any specific technical output that can be referenced by industry. To learn more about the DASH Promoters Group, visit dashpromotersgroup.com.

About Broadcast International Inc.

Broadcast International Inc. is a leading provider of video-powered broadcast solutions, including OTT (over the top), video on demand, IPTV, digital satellite, and other types of wired/wireless network video distribution. BI's patented CodecSys software is a breakthrough, multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwidth requirements over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks. By slashing bandwidth needs, CodecSys enables a new generation of applications such as streaming video to cell phones, and offers unprecedented price/ performance benefits for existing applications such as HD video.

Broadcast International is a public company (BCST.OB) headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. For more information, visit: www.brin.com and www.codecsys.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth under the caption "Additional Factors That May Affect Our Business" in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto. In addition, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

