Sennheiser Partners with UniqueSquared to Bring Mobile Studio to Austin During World-Famous Music Week

AUSTIN – March 06, 2012: Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that it has partnered with music retailer UniqueSquared to bring a 45-foot mobile recording studio bus to Austin during its world-famous music week between March 14th and 16th. The UniqueSquared Mobile Studio, which will make stops at various locations in downtown Austin during its music festival, is being co-sponsored by Sennheiser and features a control room, isolated vocal booth / tracking room, a listening lounge and plenty of gear from Sennheiser and Neumann. Music fans are encouraged to attend and admission is free.

The UniqueSquared Mobile Studio will feature an assortment of world-class microphones from Sennheiser and Neumann and several dedicated listening stations equipped with a selection of the latest headphones from Sennheiser — including the HD 800, which many audiophiles consider to be the best-sounding headphone in the world. Following is a selection of the audio equipment that the mobile recording studio will have on hand for musicians and fans to demo:

- Sennheiser e 906, e 914 and MK 4 instrument / vocal microphones

- Sennheiser e 835 and e 935 dynamic vocal microphones

- Neumann TLM 103 condenser microphone

- Sennheiser Amperior, HD 25, HD 205, HD 280, HD 650,HD 800 headphones and others

- TRUE Systems P2 Analog preamplifier (distributed by Sennheiser)

“We are happy to co-sponsor the UniqueSquared Mobile Studio this year in Austin,” commented Tim Moore, artist relations manager, Sennheiser. “It is exciting to interact with so many diverse music fans in one place, and the Mobile Studio enables them to try out a wide range of Sennheiser and Neumann products in a professional environment before making a purchasing decision.”

The UniqueSquared Mobile Studio, which will also have products for sale, is being presented in conjunction with the Sennheiser / Paste party at The Stages on Sixth — where 33 artists will perform over the course of three days.

Over the course of the showcase event, one pair of Sennheiser HD 800 headphones will be given away each day to three lucky registered showcase attendees and hundreds of cards will be given away featuring free music downloads of Sennheiser artists. A dedicated, interactive listening station will be provided for the duration of the event so music fans can experience Sennheiser’s latest products including the Amperior DJ-style headphones, which were recently unveiled at CES 2012.