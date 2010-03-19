Video Technics Debuts Integrated Workflows at NAB 2010

Atlanta, GA (March 19, 2010) – Video Technics, Inc. (VT) will showcase WorkFlow Complete™ at NAB 2010 in booth N6812. This new product incorporates technology from VT and Oasys for an end-to-end solution aimed at the master control / transmission play-to-air market. Building on the joint marketing and development agreement announced at IBC, Video Technics, Inc. based in Atlanta, Georgia, and OASYS from London, England are bringing their combined experience and technology innovations to fruition by offering a unique product line that provides a scalable, affordable, complete tool set.

Mark Rivers, President and CEO of Video Technics said, “In the US market today, we know that the TV stations in all demographics are being charged with redesigning their facilities and sharply reducing their staff. These demanding objectives must be met in a cost-effective manner with flexible options. Our integrated solution is tailored to provide exactly what they need, at a price point they can afford.”

Making its debut at NAB, the integrated product line provides a complete workflow of automation products consisting of ingest, asset management, editing, storage, news and master control playout automation. Mark Errington CEO of OASYS and Brennington Investments says, “OASYS, Video Technics, and Comprompter are the true pioneers in the field of automated live and pre-recorded playout solutions. Our experience, together with proven price performance, quality, and unique features, puts us squarely at the vanguard of this growing market, and we invite visitors to NAB to come and talk to us about their specific automation requirements."

Introducing the WorkFlow Complete product line at NAB 2010, booth N6812, Video Technics demonstrates its continuing commitment to providing the best of class IT-based solutions that offer broadcast, government, educational, and corporate facilities options to customize a flexible and scalable solution to meet their workflow needs. Rivers says, “Video Technics is committed to offering simple and affordable solutions to allow any facility to upgrade to a fully digital, file-based, and collaborative production environment.”

The Video Technics product line has always been positioned to integrate with other quality products as demonstrated by the 2009 introduction of an integrated offering with Comprompter. NewsFlow Complete™ is designed to handle all text data and media feeds from ingest, through editing, to on-air playback; to archive. NewsFlow Complete is a seamless combination of flexible software and non-proprietary hardware that quickly and easily handles the real-time collaboration of your entire news preparation and presentation workflow from start to finish.

Ralph King, President of Comprompter says, “Together we prepare, produce, and present a station’s newscasts and other special programming day in and day out.”

As well as showing individual components, the companies will be demonstrating suggested workflows tailored to different broadcast scenarios, including an efficient newsroom workflow and a consolidated and robust master control solution.

About Video Technics, Inc.

Video Technics, Inc., a pioneer in revolutionary systems development, supplies the global broadcast industry with innovative, feature-rich workflow solutions built around the company’s IT-based media servers. Video Technics’ Apella™ and NewsFlow™ products streamline the entire production process, and feature inherent proxy editing, embedded ingest/playout tools, and digital asset management. For more information visit: www.videotechnics.com

About OASYS

ON-AIR Systems is owned by Brennington Investments a private venture capital company. It is a specialist software developer of automated playout solutions, based on PC technology. OASYS have been providing broadcast software solutions since the mid 1990’s, are considered leaders in development of PC based broadcast technology, and have always been inherently digital and tapeless. For more information, please visit: www.oasys.com

About Comprompter News and Automation

Comprompter is a La Crosse, Wisconsin based company specializing in news and automation software for the broadcast and cable industry and services clients throughout the broadcast industry with newsroom and automation systems along with auxiliary newsroom software for elections, school closings, Internet newscast publishing, and voice activated close captioning. For more information, please visit: www.comprompter.com