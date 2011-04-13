AURALEX HEADS TO THE SET OF HIT TV SERIES HAWAII FIVE-O WITH AUDIO RESOURCE HONOLULU TO TREAT ADR SPACE

Studiofoam Wedges Installed in Dedicated On-Set ADR Facility

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 13, 2011 – Auralex® Acoustics, Inc. (NAB Booth SL8810), the industry leader in innovative sound control solutions, arrives on the set of CBS’s hit series, Hawaii Five-O, as part of Audio Resource Honolulu’s (ARH) on-set ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement, also known as looping or dubbing) team.

As the dedicated ADR facility for the show, ARH is responsible for all the re-recording of the original dialogue for the purpose of obtaining a cleaner, more intelligible dialogue track. This can be due to ambient noise or to change the original lines recorded in order to clarify context, or to improve the actor's diction and timing. ARH was asked to create a room on-set to capture the needed ADR when the actors were on break from shooting. A space was identified, but needed acoustical treatment in order to obtain the proper sound quality. Auralex’s 2" Studiofoam Wedges were chosen and installed on more than 80 percent of the wall surfaces. Now the ADR can be captured either on-set or back at the studio, depending on the location of the actors.

“Auralex enabled me to treat the raw space at the Hawaii Five-O set properly so it would be able to work for our ADR team,” says Audio Resource Honolulu's Tony Hugar. “Since this was for internal purposes only, a pretty room wasn't the priority for the Hawaii Five-O producers. Instead, they were more concerned about getting a true studio feel—which we were able to accomplish with the Auralex Studiofoam treatments. Acoustically, the Wedges have given me results that blend in well with our work done back in the studio, and all within budget!”

Auralex’s 2" Studiofoam Wedges are the company’s best-selling acoustical foam products and its best overall absorber. Typically used in small- to medium-sized areas including vocal booths, control rooms and sound studios, the 2" Studiofoam Wedges can effectively kill standing waves and flutter echoes. Quite simply, the 2" Studiofoam is the workhorse of the industry and is one of Auralex’s most popular acoustical foam products for users who are tuning the room themselves without the help of a professional acoustician.

