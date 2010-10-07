Triveni Digital CTO to Address Mobile DTV and Advanced TV Systems at IEEE Broadcast Symposium

Two Presentations Will Examine Emerging Technologies and Models That Enable Broadcasters to Extend Their Content Delivery Capabilities

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Oct. 7, 2010 -- Triveni Digital today announced that the company's CTO Rich Chernock will address the hot topics of mobile DTV and advanced television systems in two presentations at the IEEE Broadcast Symposium, Oct. 20-22 at the Westin Hotel in Alexandria, Va. Chernock's presentations will outline these critical and still-evolving areas of broadcasting and how they are helping broadcasters to offer content to their customers with greater flexibility and interactivity.

Scheduled on the afternoon of Oct. 20, Chernock's presentation, "ATSC Mobile DTV 201: A Technical/Practical Tutorial," will provide attendees with an advanced overview of the technology behind the ATSC Mobile DTV standard (A/153), along with a number of practical considerations for adding mobile capabilities and services to an existing DTV station. "Update on Advanced TV," scheduled for the afternoon of Oct. 22, will describe developments in a new advanced television system that overcomes obstacles to broadcasters' delivery of enhanced content. The latter presentation will touch on new means for associating enhancements with the content being viewed and allow broadcasters to provide services, no matter what path the content takes to the viewer.

"In a rapidly changing media-delivery environment and a challenging economic climate, broadcasters have a lot to gain from extending their existing assets and infrastructure to deliver enhanced and advanced broadcast services," said Chernock. "At the IEEE Broadcast Symposium, we'll discuss these services and the underlying technologies that are opening new doors for the industry."

Chernock has held many leadership roles within the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) and the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and, as an active member of these organizations' standards committees, has participated in the creation of standards and practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring. He chairs a number of ATSC ad hoc committees whose work relates to metadata and transport issues. Chernock is vice-chair of the Technology Standards Group (TSG) and chairs the non-real-time services and mobile/handheld management layer activities within ATSC. He is also the Distinguished Lecturer Chair for IEEE Broadcast Technology Society.

About IEEE

IEEE, the world's largest technical professional association, is dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.

About IEEE Broadcast Technology Society

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society gives members access to breakthrough research in the fields of broadcasting, including antennas, electronics, power, communications, signal processing, information theory, computers, and audio. Learn more about BTS at www.ieee.org/bts

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that provide for the management and distribution of data and metadata in DTV, mobile DTV, and IPTV streams. Triveni Digital's products for DVB SI, ATSC PSIP, data broadcasting, stream analysis, and monitoring are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

