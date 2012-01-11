Sonnet Technologies BVE 2012 Show Preview

Company Overview:

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leader in providing storage systems and media readers for professional users of Macintosh(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable desktop and rackmount RAID storage solutions ranging from two- and four-drive portable units, to eight- and 16-drive desktop attached storage with advanced RAID controllers, to 16-drive, 16-port, 8Gb Fibre Channel shared storage systems that are expandable to 384TB. Celebrating 25 years in business, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market numerous innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Macintosh, Windows, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

Sonnet Products at BVE 2012:

The cost-effective Sonnet Qio(TM) E3 professional SxS(TM) media reader

As the latest member of the Sonnet Qio(TM) series of professional media readers, the Qio E3 offers a cost-effective, high-speed alternative to stand-alone card readers for videographers and studios alike. The E3 is the first three-slot SxS(TM) memory card reader available, includes an integrated two-port 6 Gb/s eSATA interface for connecting external storage systems, and doubles as a bus expansion system for ExpressCard(R)/34 adapter cards. The Qio E3 provides users with the ability to transfer data concurrently from three SxS cards for Sony(R) XDCAM(TM) EX professional HD camcorders, thereby dramatically increasing efficiency. Compatible with Mac OS(R) X v10.6.8+ (including Lion(R)), Microsoft(R) Windows(R) 7, Vista(R), and Server 2008, the Qio E3 connects to a computer through an included ExpressCard/34 interface adapter card for notebooks or a PCIe 2.0 interface adapter card for desktops.

Little speed reader -- Sonnet's DiO(TM) Pro CompactFlash(R) and SDXC(TM) USB 3.0 Media Reader

Sonnet's DiO(TM) Pro CompactFlash(R) and SDXC(TM) USB 3.0 Media Reader quickly transfers files from CompactFlash (CF), SDXC, and SDHC memory cards to a computer on location, in the studio, or at the office. With one slot each for CF and SD media, DiO has the ability to transfer data from the fastest professional memory cards at much higher speeds than USB 2.0 card readers, making for a significantly more convenient and efficient workflow. This handy device also supports concurrent and card-to-card file transfers.

New Fusion(TM) F2QR portable two-drive hardware RAID storage system

Based on the multiple-award-winning Fusion(TM) F2, Sonnet's new Fusion F2QR portable two-drive hardware RAID storage system is recognized for its performance, reliability, whisper-quiet operation, and shock-resistant characteristics. This compact device features two 2.5-inch, 1TB hard drives; a built-in hardware RAID controller for configuring the drives; and a quad interface with eSATA, FireWire(R) 800, and USB 2.0 ports for flexible compatibility. The Fusion F2QR delivers great performance with up to 160 MB/s read and 100 MB/s write data transfer rates and is bus-powered by a FireWire port on the computer.

Echo(TM) ExpressCard(R)/34 Thunderbolt(TM) Adapter -- now shipping

The Sonnet Echo(TM) ExpressCard(R)/34 Thunderbolt(TM) Adapter adds an ExpressCard/34 slot to any computer to which it's connected, extending the capabilities of Thunderbolt-technology-equipped Macs like never before. The adapter enables users of computers equipped with a Thunderbolt port, including the latest Apple(R) iMac(R), Mac(R) mini, MacBook Air(R), and MacBook(R) Pro models, to connect seamlessly with compatible ExpressCard/34 cards from Sonnet and other manufacturers. ExpressCard/34 adapters offer users additional connectivity and functionality beyond what is available through their computers' stock configuration.

Echo(TM) Express PCIe 2.0 Expansion Chassis with Thunderbolt(TM) Ports

The hotly anticipated Echo(TM) Express PCIe 2.0 Expansion Chassis with Thunderbolt(TM) Ports enables users to plug in high-performance PCI Express(R) 2.0 adapter cards to any computer with a Thunderbolt port. Adapters such as professional video capture cards, digital audio cards, 8Gb Fibre Channel cards, 10Gb Ethernet cards, and RAID controller cards are examples of the adapters that may be used. Available in two sizes, the standard Echo Express PCIe 2.0 Expansion Chassis with Thunderbolt Ports supports one half-length, double-width, x16 (x4 mode) slot PCIe 2.0 card, and the XL model supports two full-length cards. Both models have integrated universal power supplies, fans to cool the cards, and two Thunderbolt ports to support daisy chaining up to six devices to the host computer.

Xmac(TM) mini Server 1U Rackmount PCIe 2.0 Expansion System with Thunderbolt(TM) Ports

Sonnet's Xmac(TM) mini Server (previously known as RackMac mini Xserver) 1U Rackmount PCIe 2.0 Expansion System with two Thunderbolt(TM) Ports mounts a Mac(R) mini inside a specially designed enclosure that also contains two x16 (x4 mode) PCIe 2.0 slots, a 150-W power supply, plus an installed Gigabit Ethernet card. This system enables users to connect two PCIe 2.0 adapter cards (one half-length and one full-length) to the Mac mini via locking Thunderbolt cables while allowing the connection of additional Thunderbolt peripherals to the daisy chain Thunderbolt port.

Fusion(TM) RX1600 Vfibre(TM) Video Editing Shared Storage System

Available in 16TB, 32TB, or 48TB configurations to start, the Fusion(TM) RX1600 Vfibre(TM) delivers amazing data throughput for video editing workgroups. Capable of supporting 4K workflows, this system delivers more streams to more users with up to 16 ports for 8Gb Fibre Channel client connections, plus a 10Gb Ethernet interface. The Fusion RX1600 Vfibre includes a metadata controller, Tiger Technologies' metaSAN server software, redundant and hot-swappable storage, power supplies, fans, and server control drives out of the box. This video editing shared storage system offers heterogeneous operating system support for Mac OS(R) X, Windows(R), and Linux(R) users and easy expandability to up to 384TB of storage -- all backed by Sonnet's five-year pro storage warranty.

Company Quote:

“At BVE 2012 we're looking forward to showing attendees how our innovative and cost-effective storage solutions, pro media readers, and Thunderbolt(TM) solutions can dramatically improve efficiencies in all types of mobile and studio broadcast workflows. For example, our new Sonnet Echo(TM) ExpressCard(R)/34 Thunderbolt(TM) Adapter gives users unprecedented flexibility in changing interfaces and devices when needed, and our Fusion RX1600 Vfibre system is ideal for providing multiple users with seamless, simultaneous, high-speed access to stored video assets.”

-- Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies.