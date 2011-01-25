Inlet Technologies Marks Seventh Successive Year of Growth by Doubling Revenues in 2010

Inlet Technologies, the leader in innovative solutions for digital media preparation, announced today that 2010 marked the company’s seventh successive year of growth, with 2010 revenue twice the record revenue achieved in 2009, and Inlet’s R&D organization more than doubling in size. Inlet’s ongoing success can be attributed to the company’s expansion into the service provider market, including cable, telco, satellite, and wireless providers, accelerated growth of its international business, as well as continued first-to-market innovations across all product lines.

Inlet increased its global customer base over 70% in 2010, including trials and deployments with a number of top broadcasters and cable, telco and wireless providers, who are collaborating with Inlet to support 24/7 live streaming of multiple channels to multiple devices. Inlet added several major broadcasters to its roster, including the BBC, ABC (Australia), Wealth TV and NBC Universal’s Winter Olympics coverage. Likewise, Inlet began working with numerous media services companies such as AEG Digital Media, Twofour Digital, deltatre, Rum Bum and Zeitbyte. Of note, Inlet’s international business grew 200%, with a major focus on partner expansion in both EMEA and APAC regions across 35 countries.

This past year, Inlet introduced an IP input live streaming appliance, a high-density streaming solution and automated ad insertion for real-time streaming to desktop and iOS devices. This major innovation—featured in the Spinnaker™ product line—gives content owners and service providers additional revenue opportunities for any repurposed broadcast content. Inlet is spearheading the shift of broadcast standards into the broadband world with detection of SCTE-35 cue messages, closed captioning and multi-language capabilities. In 2010, Inlet also announced full support for streaming to the Apple iPad™ and 3GPP devices, pushing support capabilities to over 1,000 consumption devices, and enabling customers to reach anyone, anytime on virtually any device.

Inlet was the recipient of numerous business awards in 2010, including the Inc. 500|5000, in which the company was named the 45th fastest growing software company in America, and the Red Herring North America 100. Inlet also received several regional awards, including the Council for Entrepreneurial Development’s (CED) North Carolina Company to Watch award and the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA) Small Technology Company of the Year award.

“In 2010, Inlet solidified itself as the foremost provider of encoding solutions to enable multi-format streaming to multiple screens,” said Don Bossi, chairman and CEO, Inlet Technologies. “Moving forward, we will continue working with our customers to develop and enhance revenue streams, making their broadband content as high quality, reliable and profitable as broadcast content. We are confident 2011 will be another year of tremendous growth in online video, and Inlet will remain at the forefront of driving that growth.”

