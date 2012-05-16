Christie MicroTiles Welcome Dignitaries to the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs

Thirty-six Christie® MicroTiles® are impressing dignitaries and staff with bright and vibrant images at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs. The school is an interdisciplinary academic center focusing on global issues and has hosted prime ministers, cabinet ministers and ambassadors.

Installed in the front wall of the Vivian and David Campbell conference facility, the 6 units wide by 6 units high Christie MicroTiles array displays Blu-ray videos, still images and PowerPoint presentations for foreign and domestic officials who present their research findings at the facility.

“We were upgrading our technology and wanted not only the newest and the best – but also something very functional,” said Sean Willett, IT manager for the school. “We have dignitaries from around the world visit so the technology not only has to be top of the line; it has to look and feel impressive. It made sense to use Christie MicroTiles because they really show off their flexibility and image quality for what we need.”

Willett said the center also wanted an aesthetically pleasing display in the customized architectural space that previously housed an older video wall. Christie MicroTiles complement their environment and are a unique proposition in display technology, offering video and data display building blocks to create presentations of varying size and shape.

“It was an amazing project because we had never worked in a space that is used in so many configurations,” added Bertine Jerry, director of sales, Global Unified Solutions Services, Inc., project integrator. “It worked out incredibly well and the Christie MicroTiles look great.”

Christie MicroTiles Deliver Brilliant Colors in High Ambient Light

“Not only are some of our guests interviewed in front of the MicroTiles under harsh media lights, we have huge windows at the back of the room that sweep around the side and there are also windows right near the MicroTiles wall itself,” explained Willett. “We also have lighting that goes all the way across the top of the room. This, traditionally, makes it very difficult to see the images – but this isn’t the case with the MicroTiles.

“People are stunned by the color, clarity, and vibrancy of the images displayed on the MicroTiles – and how it looks like a seamless wall. Everyone is also very happy with how well the MicroTiles integrated with the stone, wood and paneling of the room. In fact, the Christie MicroTiles are a showpiece.”