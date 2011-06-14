SRG SSR Selects Harmonic Video Processing Solutions to Power Its New HDTV Services

Integrated Suite of Harmonic Encoding, Stream Processing, and Management Solutions Provide the Video Quality, Flexibility, and Reliability to Enable Multiyear SD-to-HD Migration

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 14, 2011 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that SRG SSR, the largest electronic media organization in Switzerland, has selected a combination of Harmonic's multifunction video encoders, stream processing solutions, and management tools to power its new HDTV services. The Harmonic solutions deployed for the new DVB-S system provide the video quality, bandwidth efficiencies, and flexibility to enable SRG SSR to begin its migration to HD, while continuing to provide legacy channels until the transition is complete.

"Harmonic's video compression and processing solutions deliver the flexibility and quality to successfully address the challenges of migrating services from SD to HD over the next three to five years," said Andre Frank, project manager, distribution/engineering media services, at SRG SSR. "Additionally, the Electra(R) 8000 is designed to reclaim bandwidth by increasing the channel count per transponder while maintaining video quality, so we can continue to expand our HD services well into the future."

The market-leading Electra 8000 encoders provide SGR SSR with SD and HD, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC encoding, as well as integrated statistical multiplexing. The Electra 8000's unique architecture, featuring up to four channels in a single rack unit, significantly reduces operational costs for SGR SSR with its high density and power efficiency.

SRG SSR is using Harmonic's ProStream(TM) 1000 stream processing platform for bulk scrambling and NMX Digital Service Manager(TM) for easy configuration, control, and monitoring of Harmonic and third-party video network elements. Installation of the system was performed by Euromedia Service GmbH, a leading systems integrator and Harmonic reseller based in Germany.

"With Harmonic's video compression, stream processing, and management solutions we are able to expand our global customer base by offering new customers like SGR SSR unique and integrated solutions that enhance scalability, improve performance, and ease management of their video services as they make the move to HD," said Michael Salomon, area sales manager, Germany, for Harmonic Inc.

About SRG SSR

SRG SSR is a media enterprise governed by civil law and operated in accordance with the principles of company law. Its remit is based on the Swiss Federal Constitution, the Federal Radio and Television Act (RTVA) and its charter, and is one of public service. As a non-profit organization, SRG SSR derives around 70 percent of its revenues from license fees and about 30 percent from commercial activities. It is politically and financially independent.

SRG SSR is made up of five Enterprise Units and six subsidiaries. With some 6,100 employees (5,000 full-time equivalents), an annual turnover of 1.6 billion Swiss francs, 18 radio stations and eight television channels, as well as complementary websites and teletext services, SRG SSR is the largest electronic media organization in Switzerland. Its radio stations lead their respective markets in all four language regions -- as do the television channels at prime time. SRG SSR services successfully hold their own against a variety of competing foreign broadcasters with much more financial muscle.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) provides infrastructure that powers the video economy. The company enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated video services for television and new media platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27(A) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21(E) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to: video quality, bandwidth efficiencies and flexibility; significantly reducing operational costs; unique and integrated solutions that enhance scalability; and improving performance and ease management of video services while transitioning to HD.

Our expectations and beliefs regarding the capabilities of Harmonic's multifunction video encoders, stream processing solutions, and management tools, and the anticipated benefits for SRG SSR may not materialize, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its recent Reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Harmonic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

