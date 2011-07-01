LECTROSONICS RELEASES 64-BIT COMPATIBLE FIRMWARE FOR DM SERIES PROCESSORS AND VENUE RECEIVERS

Rio Rancho, NM – July 2011… Lectrosonics, recognized the world over as a leading manufacturer of wireless microphone systems and audio processing products, is pleased to announce the availability of new, 64-bit compatible software distribution for the company’s DM Series processors and Venue receivers. This includes a new USB driver package which supports both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows Vista and Windows 7, as well as 32-bit Windows XP. Also included is the LecNet™2 Driver Installer program which pre-installs the USB driver package on a PC prior to use. This new tool greatly simplifies driver installation. The updated USB drivers bring a new level of robust, stable performance when integrating the aforementioned Lectrosonics hardware with the company’s LecNet2 software suite on Windows PCs.

Designed to simplify and expand the setup and configuration of sound systems, LecNet2 provides a suite of tools designed to increase one’s setup and control options. The programs communicate with either the USB or the RS-232 compatible interface built into LecNet2 components. The LecNet2 control panel programs remain unchanged, but the application "Help" USB driver installation topics have been updated to reflect the improved installation procedure. The LecNet2 programs contained in the new distribution are backward compatible with the old 32-bit driver package, so it can be used to update older Windows XP PCs running outdated LecNet2 software versions. In this case, it is not necessary to re-install the USB drivers.

Gordon Moore, Vice President of Sales for Lectrosonics, commented on the new update. “We are very pleased to announce this update,” says Moore. “With the new drivers, both our DM processors and our Venue series receivers gain the ability to work seamlessly with the latest Windows software while improving the performance of these systems when used with earlier Windows versions. I’m confident contractors, theater, house of worship, and touring sound professionals alike will appreciate the ease of operation this brings to the setup and configuration process.”

The new distribution is available to both North American and European users of Lectrosonics DM and Venue Series products as a CDROM image (.iso) file download. Once downloaded, the image file is burned to a blank CD-R disk and the software installer can be run as usual. Instructions for using the new USB driver installer are available on the Lectrosonics website at http://www.lectrosonics.com/lecnet2/help/usb_install.html.

URL #1 (NA): http://www.lectrosonics.com/lecnet2/lecnet2-22Jun11.iso

URL#2 (Eur): http://www.lectrosonics.com/lecnet2/lecnet2-e01-22Jun11.iso

