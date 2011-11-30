MAGIC: THE GATHERING’S BIGGEST SECRET: CLEAR-COM

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, is pleased to announce that Director Bruce Towne from Persistent Image, Inc., a full service film, video and digital image production company based in Langley, WA, and MediaOne, San Francisco’s leading digital media production company, employed Clear-Com’s unmatched intercom systems to efficiently manage the webcast production of the 2011 Magic: The Gathering World Championships, the world’s premier trading card competition. They utilized Clear-Com’s Eclipse-Omega digital matrix, V-Series user control panels, Tempest®2400 digital wireless intercom, CellCom® Integra wireless solution and Encore partyline system.

Clear-Com’s advanced intercom systems not only ensured reliable communications during the event, but they dramatically simplified production coordination by designating customized communication paths. Before acquiring Clear-Com, the entire production team shared two channels on their basic intercom system, which created confusion since multiple conversations were occurring simultaneously. With the allocation of separate intercom paths for individual crew members and groups, coupled with push to talk capability, the robust Eclipse-Omega, V-Series panels, Tempest2400, CellCom and Encore partyline provided the various crew positions with the option to converse only when they needed to, and specifically, to whom they wanted to communicate with, enhancing both the clarity and relevance of communication.

“Because of Clear-Com’s intercom systems and their superb technical support, we were ensured a secure connection, clear communication and effective collaboration,” says Rich Costello, Vice President, MediaOne. “This enabled us to capture every critical moment of the tournament finals – every strategy, defeat and victory. We would not settle for anything less than providing the most engaging webcast experience for the global Magic fanbase.”

Designed for effortless and reliable routing of clear audio sound along with the support of high user capacity, the Eclipse-Omega and easy-to-navigate V-Series panels successfully catered to the communication needs of the floor reporter, director, spotter and tournament manager. Complementing this communications backbone are the Encore wireless beltpacks, which were used by the webcast team, lighting technician, graphics operator and technical director to clearly correspond with those on the V-Series panels, as well as the play by play and color commentator on the Encore announcer consoles. Further, the roving members of the production staff were equipped with the Tempest2400 2.4 GHz wireless beltpacks and CellCom 1.9 GHz wireless beltpacks to keep them connected to the rest of the group while giving them the flexibility to move without restraint.

“For such an innovative and complex production as the webcast of Magic: The Gathering was, only a sophisticated matrix complemented by partyline would do the trick. Our Clear-Com Eclipse, Encore, CellCom and Tempest product lines are all designed to complement each other and were flexible enough to meet the needs of such a challenging production,” says Rom Rosenblum, Application Engineer, Clear-Com. “It was such a great privilege for me to be part of the Magic tournament support team.”

Expert card players from over fifty countries across the globe congregated at the Fort Mason Center in San Francisco from November 17th to 20th to compete in the Magic: The Gathering World Championships for a chance at a $25,000 first prize and the coveted title of “World Champion”. Nonetheless, it was with the help of Clear-Com that the MediaOne production team was able to bring this powerful experience to millions of viewers around the world.