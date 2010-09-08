deltatre Leverages Inlet’s Spinnaker for Broadcast-Quality Live Sports Streaming

Inlet Technologies, the leader in innovative solutions for digital media preparation, announced today that deltatre, a world-leading sports media services company headquartered in Torino, Italy, is using its SpinnakerTM family of encoding solutions to generate broadcast-quality streaming outputs of some of the most prominent and high-profile events in the sports world.

deltatre works with global television broadcasters and sports federations in the areas of web, results, graphics and video. The company’s initial experience with Inlet’s Spinnaker was for the highly-successful online broadcast of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. On the heels of this experience, deltatre decided to replace legacy encoders with Spinnakers for use with world-leading sports properties starting in June 2010.

“At deltatre we aim to provide our customers with the highest possible quality of products and services. To do that, we invest heavily in the development of our own solutions, and seek out the leading specialists when we need to bring in third parties. Inlet is indeed a leading specialist in its field with terrific products that really get the job done.” stated Ciaran Quinn, Director, deltatre. “Inlet Technologies is a great partner for us as we share the same values of excellence, innovation and quality of experience.”

In addition to supporting adaptive bitrate (ABR) capabilities (i.e., Microsoft Smooth and Adobe Dynamic), Spinnaker has enabled deltatre to deliver a true broadcast experience for viewers on the web or any mobile device, all from a single Spinnaker appliance. Also of great importance to deltatre, Spinnaker easily integrated into the company’s existing content management system and infrastructure.

With the immense growth of the consumption of sports-based content through the web and mobile media, content owners have an unparalleled opportunity to provide global viewers with rich, highly-interactive offerings. However, along with this increased access come the complexities of managing large volumes of data, media preparation, multiple formats and delivery mechanisms, as well as digital rights management (DRM) issues.

“Inlet Technologies and deltatre have the expertise to turn these potential technical and marketing challenges into monetization opportunities for their clients,” said Michael Barros, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Inlet Technologies. “We’re enabling content owners to bring an unprecedented live sports experience to fans around the world while also recognizing revenue from live streams.”

Today’s release follows on the heels of recent announcements from Inlet showcasing other global broadcasters and sports content owners turning to the company to create broadcast-quality live and on-demand online video experiences. Inlet recently announced that British broadcaster BBC is using Spinnaker to power its simulcast expansion plans as well as live sporting events, including the recent FIFA World Cup 2010, Wimbledon, and F1 Grand Prix. Australia’s ABC News 24 digital news service relies on Spinnaker for online and mobile live streaming. Other notable broadcast and sports-related customers include NBC/Universal Sports, Vancouver Winter Games, France Télévisions, ITV (UK), M6 (France), RAI (Italy), and TV 2 (Norway).

About deltatre

deltatre is a sport media services company that provides operational, technology and consulting services for broadcast, web, results, graphics and sport business processes. The company works with leading Sports Federations and Television Broadcasters, including FIFA, UEFA, IRB, PGA European Tour, BBC, NBC, Eurosport, CTV, BSkyB and many others. With over 300 full time staff and a support network of almost 100 consultants in Torino, London, Lausanne and Paris and 24 years experience at the highest level of international sport, deltatre’s IT solutions and production workflows drive many of the world’s most prestigious sports events and websites. For more information, visit www.deltatre.com or contact sales@delatre.com.

About Inlet Technologies

Inlet Technologies is redefining the online video experience with innovative solutions for media preparation that combine striking video quality with surprising simplicity and reliability, enabling content owners to expand their audience and realize greater value from their content. Industry leaders such as Major League Baseball, Microsoft, NBC Universal/Vancouver Winter Games, Yahoo!, France Télévisions and Home Shopping Network rely on Inlet for easy implementation, technical prowess and enterprise scale for their mission critical operations. For more information, please visit www.inlethd.com. Follow us on Twitter at InletTech.

###