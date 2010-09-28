KOREAN NATIONAL OPEN UNIVERSITY RELIES ON SSL C10 HD BROADCAST CONSOLE FOR DISTANCE LEARNING PROGRAMS

C10 HD Streamlines Instruction for Beginner to Advanced Students

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – The Korean National Open University (KNOU), a distance learning and bidirectional video educational institution that provides over 180,000 students with content via television broadcast, Web download and mobile media, recently upgraded its Digital Media Center’s TS-1 Studio with a Solid State Logic C10 Broadcast Console. The C10 allows KNOU to integrate advanced audio production with its new file-based workflow, while delivering streamlined production experience for students.

“When we made the changeover from a tape-based workflow to file based, we needed an audio console that would enhance our capabilities and the SSL C10 was our choice,” says Mr. Lee Han Uk, sound director for the KNOU Digital Media Center. “KNOU is the largest distance learning institution in Korea with 46 offices and regional learning centers nationwide and has a domestic cable television channel (OUN) for broadcasting lectures. The C10 has proved invaluable for handling audio for our rigorous lecture schedule and, especially, our panel-based productions. The C10 gives us excellent audio quality and a very positive learning experience for our media degree program students.”

The interactive nature of KNOU course offerings employ many of the C10’s advanced feature set. The live TV production studio, TS-1, works in conjunction with the VR (Virtual Reality or blue screen) studio for live multi-media and the studio set up for student questions and feedback. This virtual lecture complex feeds audio between the three studio rooms through the C10, relying on the extremely easy to use Mix-Minus system and the Dialogue Automix feature.

“One of the most remarkable features of the C10 is the Dialogue Automix option that really tames our panel discussion programs,” Mr. Lee explains. “In the past, when using up to 10 wireless mics, we could only ride the level controls, keeping

fully focused on trying to maintain a reasonable balance between mics. With the C10, this process is now very easy. The console provides the level control between mics and ambient noise, allowing us to use EQ and dynamics on the fly. This was not possible to do before the C10. Our lectures now enjoy a much higher level of audio quality.”

KNOU provides life-long education courses though TV lectures, multimedia lectures, web-based lectures and audio lectures to 70 percent of the enrolled students from all age groups. Thirty percent of the students actually attend classes or participate in real-time, interactive distance learning video conferencing at the regional learning centers. KNOU TV is broadcast nationally through cable, satellite and IPTV.

“With a constant production schedule involving many different types of programs and lectures, we needed a console that was ultra-reliable,” states Mr. Lee. “The choice of the C10 was based on Solid State Logic’s reputation for building excellent consoles with good sound quality and reliability. The C10 gave us the richness and diversity of console functions and ease of operation that helps us complete all our programming missions.”

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.