Ross Video Partners with Quest Research & Development Corp.

News Release

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, Ontario, Canada – May 12, 2010 – Ross Video announces their partnership with Quest Research & Development Corp., providing turnkey graphics solutions based on the Ross Video XPression platform.

Quest provides PC hardware, application-specific broadcast software and a turnkey XPression Bluebox engine as a graphic renderer.

“We are very excited to have Quest onboard as an XPression partner for branding in master control,” said Brian Olson, Business Development Manager – Xpression, Ross Video. “Combining the industry’s best real-time 2D/3D graphics engine with Quest’s 20 years of experience in this highly specialized environment, allows Ross to insure customers will have a “shrink-wrapped,” no-hassle solution for station branding. In addition, Quest’s reputation in the industry for quality customer service matches perfectly with Ross’ core principle of making sure the customer is always number 1.”

Quest acts as a data aggregator, broadcast software solution provider, and a graphics automation company handling all configuration, installation, training and post-sales support for XPression master control branding solutions.

“The partnership with Ross is a great way to identify opportunities and promote Quest,” said Clinton Ash, President, Quest Research & Development. “With our experience and Ross Video’s high end product, we can offer our customers the perfect branding solution.”

Quest’s software and hardware solutions allow news, weather, school closings, election, twitter, and sports information to be captured and displayed using Ross Video’s XPression, including single or dual DVE compressions (Picture-In-Picture) and keyer functions. These enable the use of crawls, maps and legends, radar displays, bugs, snipes, or a complete 24/7 news/weather/sports/info “L-Bar” look.The data is then stored in a robust Oracle database. Our on-air Layouts application allows the customer to further customize these options.

About Quest Research & Development Corp.

At Quest, we take pride in offering high quality solutions for the Broadcast industry. Backing our customers with full (24/7) support, we will be here to help you, as we have helped our existing customers, for over 20 years. Our Q-Alert System offers a variety of ways to display messages on the air as quickly and effortlessly as possible. Quest offers solutions using HD, keeping you one step ahead of your competition. www.questrd.com

About XPression

XPression is a high end 3D Character Generator that can handle the most demanding applications. XPression offers real time layering and animation of 3D models, 2D and 3D text, rendered animations, live video and web content. Designed for the graphic designer, programmer, and on air operator, XPression advances the look of productions, making it easy to create, manage, and get to air. As a data-driven system, XPression is able to integrate real time data into 3D graphics and animations with live connections to spreadsheets, databases, RSS feeds, newsroom editorial systems and other live data sources.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

-30-

Ross Video Media Contact:

Sara Bell

Public Relations Coordinator

Tel: +1 613-652-3020

Fax: +1 613-652-4425

Email: sbell@rossvideo.com

www.rossvideo.com