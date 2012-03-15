Bright Technologies To Present New Generation of BrightDrive SAN Servers For Media at NAB 2012

COMPACT AND POWERFUL APPLIANCES TARGET MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Reno, USA-- Bright Technologies, Inc., developer of advanced technology for shared media, has announced plans to present its new generation of BrightDrive servers at NAB 2012. Designed and developed to address the rigorous demands of the media and entertainment industry, BrightDrive Procyon and BrightDrive Triton answer the industry’s need for economical, compact, eco-friendly media file servers with a unique set of features and functionalities that dramatically increase productivity and maximize profitability via real-time collaboration between all clients.

The servers incorporate Bright’s best-of-class software, including the astonishing new patent-pending BrightClip 2.0 advanced recording technology. The latest BrightClip release is faster and smarter than ever. More than just file allocation, it permanently overcomes the industry-wide problem of degradation by eliminating fragmentation, randomization and inter-leaved frames.

NEW PRODUCTS

BrightDrive Procyon, the next generation of Bright’s G2 Pro, packs a powerful punch from a compact 3U footprint. The high-availability server utilizes integrated connectivity, eliminating the need for extraneous components, to offer an outstanding out-of-the-box experience. Procyon features a groundbreaking hardware platform plus a current and stable software foundation – including support of StorNext 4.2.

BrightDrive Triton

The new BrightDrive Triton elevates BrightDrive G2, its predecessor, to a higher level. The new server answers the need for an attractively priced, green solution that only occupies a single rack unit. Triton also supports StorNext 4.2.

In addition to their fresh look, BrightDrive’s Procyon and Triton eco-friendly designs lower cooling requirements and significantly reduce power costs. The servers’ agnostic architecture allow facilities to seamlessly interface with their preferred applications, protocol, resolution, and formats, eliminating the need for investment in new storage. They offer the highest level of operational stability, consistent and predictable performance, and high-speed access for all users at all times. Both BrightDrives are equipped with incomparable GUI’s (graphical user interfaces) for monitoring and administration.

ESTABLISHED PRODUCTS

Bright File Management

Bright’s sequence aware high-performance file management software solutions, specifically designed for the Media & Entertainment industry, offer unique features that simplify the daily business of data wrangling and file optimization and help increase system performance. Available as graphical and command-line file managers plus a sequence-aware defragmentation tool.

Bright File Management – DataMover

DataMover with scripting power offers additional features in creative and innovative processes and create customized workflow automation. DataMover proactively prevents fragmented, randomized and interleaved file layout in every copy operation it performs. Key features include 3D stereoscopic optimizer, bandwidth-throttling, change number of copy threads and buffers, log transfer performance by file and by buffer, multipath optimized for writing destination file.

BrightDrive File Management – DataOptimizer

DataOptimizer offers unique features tailored to the needs of the Media & Entertainment industry. With its multi-threaded intelligence, DataOptimizer restores the performance of the file system but by being sequence-aware, it creates large contiguous portions of files thus generating higher levels of throughput, thus bringing improved efficiency to the workflow – sequentially.

About Bright

Bright Technologies develops highly specialized technology for shared media environments. In the mid-1990s, Bright’s core team began the development of the first file system for shared media and by 1999, Bright was the first company to address the core issues and challenges of file handling in media. Over the past 12 years, Bright has earned a reputation as an innovative, collaborative, problem solving media software and technology developer. Based on this level of experience and vision for what’s possible, Bright has developed its current product line. Today, Bright Technologies provides the most advanced media file servers in the industry, featuring low-latency, high performance, and best possible predictability and reliability, specifically designed to meet the needs of media file-based workflows. Bright Technologies, Inc., head office: 10405 Double R Blvd, Reno, Nevada, USA. t: +1 775 823 9002 www.4bright.com

Contacts:

Bright Technologies Inc.

Catrin Beck, Marketing Director

catrin.beck@4Bright.com

P +1 775.823.9002

Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener (PR)

harriet@desertmooncomm.com

P: +1 845 512 8283

